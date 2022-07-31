Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany released the Eleventh Episode of their TV program “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” at 2 pm on Sunday, 24th July 2022 on GH One TV, Ghana, repeated on Monday on 25th July at 1:30 pm. The rest of the 15 episodes will be aired on GH One TV Ghana every Sunday at 2 pm and repeated every Monday at 1:30 pm.

The TV program is also being broadcasted on KTN, Kenya and NTV, Uganda, LNTV, Liberia, and also posted on all social media channels of Merck Foundation and of KTN, NTV, GH One TV, and LNTV.

The eleventh episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” raises awareness on a very important issue of “Supporting Girls’ Education”. The episode talks about the importance of enabling access to education for girls and how lack of education is the cause of many underlying challenges faced by girls. The past episodes of the show have addressed the Importance of early detection&prevention of Diabetes, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Stopping Child Marriage, Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Coronavirus Health Awareness, Stopping Gender Based Violence, Women Empowerment and Sustainability and up-cycled fashion respectively. TV viewers and social media followers across Africa and beyond have been sharing an outstanding response to the TV program and the issues highlighted in every episode.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan-African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa. The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “We have been receiving great feedback from our followers and viewers of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program. I would like to thank you all for the immense love you are showering on us and for acknowledging our efforts. Through our TV program, we have been addressing different social and health issues through our ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ Community, making it informative and entertaining at the same time.”

The show is broadcasting on the following TV channels:

- Every Saturday @ 5:30 pm (EAT) on KTN, Kenya; re-run on Wednesday @ 6:30 am (EAT)

- Every Saturday @ 6 pm (GMT) on LNTV, Liberia; re-run on Sunday @ 4:30 pm (GMT)

- Every Sunday @ 6:30 pm (EAT) on NTV Uganda; re-run on Thursday @ 4:00 pm (EAT)

- Every Sunday @ 2 pm on (GMT) GH One TV, Ghana; re-run on Monday @ 1:30 pm (GMT)

The Eleventh episode features prominent personalities like Ms. Nontando Mposo, the Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine from South Africa, and popular Singer Blaze from Mozambique. Fashion Designers Alberto from Mozambique and Anuja Bharti from Ghana, who is also the winner of Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2020 showcased their designs that displayed strong messages on “Yes To Girls Education” and “Girls, Not Brides”.

“I strongly believe in girl education. When Girls are educated, their countries become more powerful, stronger&prosperous. I realize there’s a need for more support as there are many brilliant girls out there who are struggling financially and socially to meet their educational needs. Therefore, we started “Educating Linda”, a pan-African program that is tailored for each country to contribute to the future of these girls as part of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Campaign”, explained Senator Kelej.

Through ‘Educating Linda’ program, Merck Foundation has been supporting the education of some of the unprivileged but brilliant girls by providing scholarships and grants that can cover school fees, school uniforms and other essentials including notebooks, pens and mathematical instruments, so they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams.

Other than the “Educating Linda” program, Merck Foundation has also announced the MARS Awards to appreciate and recognize ‘Best African Women Researchers’ and 'Best Young African Researcher’. The aim is to empower women and young African researchers, advance their research capacity and promote their contribution to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further emphasized, “In partnership with the African First Ladies, we have been building healthcare capacity through providing training to healthcare providers in many medical specialties. Out of the total 1334 scholarships, more than 590 scholarships have been provided to female doctors in critical and underserved specialties. This is a great achievement for us”.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has released many inspiring children’s storybooks and songs for supporting girls' education.

“I am very excited to bring to you the upcoming episode of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

