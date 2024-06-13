Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) marked a milestone of providing 146 scholarships to Ghanian doctors in 42 critical specialties during their annual Alumni Summit - Celebrating their legacy of transforming patient care landscape in Ghana; Merck Foundation Ghana Alumni Summit and Merck Foundation Awards Ceremony 2024 were conducted in Accra, chaired by Ghana First Lady and Merck Foundation CEO and Chairman.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany conducted the Merck Foundation Ghana Annual Summit and Awards Ceremony 2024 in Accra, Ghana, chaired by The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. Mrs. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, and CEO of Merck Foundation, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej. During the Summit, they met and acknowledged the Merck Foundation Alumni and the Winners of the Merck Foundation Recognition Awards 2023 from Ghana.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” Campaign emphasized, “It is a great honor to meet my dear sister, H.E. The First Lady of Republic of Ghana and the Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” to discuss our long-term partnership, celebrate our great achievements and mark an important milestone of success and impact of our programs, since 2018. I am very happy to share that we have together transformed the patientcare landscape of Ghana by providing 146 scholarships of One-Year Online PG Diploma and Two-Year Master Degree for local doctors in many underserved and critical medical specialties in Ghana such as Fertility, Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Respiratory, Acute Medicine, Sexual and Reproductive care, Embryology, Respiratory, Critical care, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Dermatology, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Neuroimaging for Research, Pain Management, Rheumatology, and Neonatal Medicine and more. This is a huge milestone and revolution in patient care across Ghana.

Moreover, it was amazing to felicitate the 33 winners of Merck Foundation Media, Fashion and Song Awards 2022 and 2023 from Ghana and discuss with them the critical role they can play to create a culture shift, be the voice of the voiceless and be the Merck Foundation health and social champions”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Merck Foundation Board of Trustees emphasized, “Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries. We are strongly committed to transforming patientcare landscape through our scholarships program.”

H.E. Mrs. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Republic of Ghana, Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” expressed, “It is a pleasure to welcome and meet Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO to our country. Together we celebrated an important milestone of the great success of our joined programs and also shared the impact of our partnership journey that we have with Merck Foundation to build healthcare capacity, transform patientcare, break infertility stigma and support girl education in our country since 2018.

In a very short time, we have been able to provide 146 scholarships to our young doctors in many specialties which are very critical for us.”

Merck Foundation has provided 1810 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties.

“Merck Foundation and The First Lady of Ghana are together transforming the cancer care in the country,” Dr. Rasha Kelej Added.

Out of the total 146 scholarships provided in Ghana, Merck Foundation has provided 39 scholarships to doctors for Fertility, Embryology, Sexual&Reproductive Medicine and Women’s Health. This is a huge number that will advance women’s health in the country.

61 scholarships have been provided for Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventive Cardiovascular, and Obesity&Weight Management, for Ghanaian doctors from different provinces across the country, which is very important to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes and hypertension patient care not only in Accra but nationwide. After completion of the course, these doctors will be able to establish diabetes or hypertension clinics in their Health Centre or Hospital with the aim to help prevent and manage the disease in their own communities.

6 scholarships have been provided to doctors for Oncology.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has also provided 40 scholarships to Ghanian doctors for other critical and underserved specialties like Acute Medicine, Respiratory, Critical care, General Surgery, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Gastroenterology, Pain Management and many more, as part of Merck Foundation Capacity Advancement Program.

During the Summit, Merck Foundation Awards Ceremony was held, during which Merck Foundation Chairman, Merck Foundation CEO together with Ghana First Lady met and acknowledged the 33 Winners of the Merck Foundation Awards.

Moreover, Merck Foundation also conducted their Health Media Training in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana and Ghana Journalists Association for the Ghanian journalists, to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the Influence of infertility stigma and other social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. on women and couples - Social and Psychological Impact. Apart from this, the media training also included a session on the importance of increasing the awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension. The training session was addressed by prominent Medical and Media Experts.

Moreover, Merck Foundation is working closely with Ghana First Lady foundation to inspire girls and sensitize communities about the importance of girl education. As a part of their ‘Educating Linda’ program, Merck Foundation will sponsor the education of 20 deserving schoolgirls. Together, they also executed the TV program “Because I Want To Be” with the aim to reduce dropout rate for adolescent girls and make sure they stay on in school till after SHS and to provide employable skills to adolescent girls who cannot go back to school.

“I really believe that when the girls are educated, their countries become more powerful, stronger&prosperous”, added Senator Kelej.

Moreover, Merck Foundation Chairman, and Merck Foundation CEO together with The First Lady of Ghana signed a few copies of their different children’s storybooks titled: “More Than a Mother” created for children and youth to emphasize and strengthen family values of love and respect from an early age; “Educating Aku”, “Jackline’s Rescue” and “Ride into the Future” to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education, “Not Who You Are” to teach boys to love and respect their future wives and eliminate domestic violence, to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education and “Sugar Free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure” to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness on the early detection and prevention of Diabetes&Hypertension. Thousands of copies of these storybooks are going to be distributed to school students of Ghana.

Winners from Ghana in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. Mrs. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO&Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” are:

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2023

Raissa Sambou, The Spectator, First Position, Print Category

Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, Myjoyonline, First Position, Online Category

Mavis Offei Acheampong, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Second Position, Radio Category

Emmanuel Samani, TV3, First Position, Multimedia Category

Stanley Nii Blewu, TV3, Second Position, Multimedia Category

Merck Foundation "Diabetes&Hypertension" Media Awards 2023

Jennifer Ambolley, Chronicle, First Position, Print Category

Godwin Awuni Anafo, Daily Graphic, Second Position, Print Category

Muniratu Akweley Issah, Ghana News Agency, Second Position, Online Category

Cecilia Lagba Yada, Ghanaian Times, Third Position, Online Category

Grace Hammoah Agyemang, TV3, First Position, Multimedia Category

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2022

Agnes Opoku Sarpong, New Times Corporation, First Position, Print Category

Georgina Appiah, www.CitiNewsroom.com, First Position, Online Category

Raissa Sambou, Ghanaian Times, Third Position, Online Category

Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, Freelance Journalist, Third Position, Online Category

Mavis Offei Acheampong, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, First Position, Radio Category

Ohemeng Tawiah, JoyNews TV, First Position, Multimedia Category

Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe&Anita Serwaa Adzoga, Multimedia Group, Third Position, Multimedia Category

Sarah Apenkroh, TV3, Third Position, Multimedia Category

Merck Foundation "Diabetes&Hypertension" Media Awards 2022

Abigail Nana Efua Arthur , Ghanaian Times, First Position, Print Category

Ernest Senanu Dovlo, Metro Television Online, Second Position, Online Category

Vida Essel, www.GhanaPlus.com, Third Position, Online Category

Muniratu Akweley Issah, Ghana News Agency, Third Position, Online Category

Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Daily Graphic Online, Third Position, Online Category

Sarah Teiki Ofori, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, First Position, Multimedia Category

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Fashion Awards 2022

Esther Awukubea

David Kwabena Appiah

Ambe Odette Awah (Ody Fachy)

Merck Foundation "Diabetes&Hypertension" Fashion Awards 2022

Eric Adomako

Linda Mensah

Dorcas Baliki

Jude Aryeetey

Bridgette Prah

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Song Awards 2022

Fouad Sarpong (eftii)

During the training session, the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana were announced for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields. Details of the awards below:

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

