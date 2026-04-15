Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks World Art Day 2026 through their Pan-African “Art and Fashion with Purpose” community, established by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. On this occasion, the Merck Foundation also proudly celebrates the 6-year anniversary of this impactful community, which continues to harness the power of art and fashion to address critical health and social issues in Africa and beyond.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans 2019 – 2025 shared “I am happy to mark World Art Day 2026, and I firmly believe that art, fashion, and media are powerful tools for raising awareness and addressing critical social and health issues. We also proudly celebrate the 6-year anniversary of our ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ Community, established in 2020. Through this dynamic community, we continue to raise awareness on important health and social issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, ending FGM&child marriage, stopping gender based violence, women empowerment and diabetes, hypertension&cancer awareness, while empowering artists across Africa and beyond to use their day-to-day creative work as a powerful tool for awareness, education, and driving a meaningful cultural shift within their communities.

Our community today brings together talented members from more than 25 countries. I am proud of what we’ve built together and the positive social impact it continues to create.”

Merck Foundation has launched many initiatives including their first-ever pan-African TV program, ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’, which uniquely highlights pressing issues across the continent through the voices of their 'Fashion and Art with Purpose' community.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa. The program has captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa.

“Our Africa” has been broadcast on prime TV stations of many countries, and is currently on social media handles of Social Media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook: http://apo-opa.co/48J4p3p, Instagram: http://apo-opa.co/4culcsi, Twitter: http://apo-opa.co/4tTfJ5q and YouTube: http://apo-opa.co/4epNu9P) and Merck Foundation (Facebook: http://apo-opa.co/41VbnyR , Instagram: http://apo-opa.co/4cmNdTX, Twitter: http://apo-opa.co/4mym2ZI and YouTube: http://apo-opa.co/4cnwDln).

Watch the Promo of the Program here: https://apo-opa.co/4mzhrGv

Beyond Our Africa TV Program, Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Ladies of Africa announces annually 8 important Awards, under two themes, for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers and Musicians/ Singers, and potential young African talents in these fields. The themes of the two categories of awards are: 1) Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment at all levels and 2) promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Entries for the 2026 Awards can be sent to: submit@merck-foundation.com

A significant part of Merck Foundation’s “Art and Fashion with Purpose” Community is made up of the talented winners of Merck Foundation annual Fashion, Film, and Song Awards.

“I am proud and delighted to share that in partnership with my dear sisters, The First Ladies of Africa, we have so far recognized and celebrated 175 exceptional talents as our winners from 25 countries through our Fashion, Film, and Song Awards. Each winner has become a valued member of our ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ Community. Together, they continue to use their voice, art, and influence to spark meaningful conversation, challenge deeply rooted perceptions, and raise awareness about sensitive social and health issues across their communities,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

The 175 winners include 102 Fashion Award winners, 53 Song Award winners, and 20 Film Award winners, selected for their outstanding creativity and impact from 25 countries including Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, CAR, Congo-Brazzaville, DRC, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Also, as a part of the Community Awareness Programs, Merck Foundation has created over 30 songs with many African Artists, in English, French, Portuguese and also local African languages to address critical issues like breaking infertility stigma, empowering women, supporting girl education, ending child marriage, diabetes awareness, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and more.

Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Ladies of Africa has also launched 9 Children’s Storybooks in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili. Additionally, Merck Foundation has adapted their storybooks to create 6 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili, with the purpose of reaching out to the communities to raise awareness on the important issues with an aim of instilling change at grassroot levels.

To listen to the Merck Foundation songs, read Merck Foundation storybooks and watch Merck Foundation animation films, click on the below links:

https://apo-opa.co/3O97YsW

https://apo-opa.co/3O36jFi

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/41VbnyR

X: https://apo-opa.co/4mym2ZI

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4cnwDln

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4cmNdTX

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/4vsXtS1

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/4cfycmQ

Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

Download Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.co/3OrcbYP

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4vwms6V), X (https://apo-opa.co/4vxZNXU), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4vEuAlZ), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4cnwDln), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/3QGXNfL) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/4cfycmQ).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavours.