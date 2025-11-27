Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, extends heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Mama Rachel Ruto E.G.H., First Lady of Kenya, and the Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO) on marking 16 impactful years of inspiring women economic empowerment across Kenya.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation shared, “Congratulations to Mama Rachel Ruto and Joyful Women Organization on this remarkable milestone, sixteen years of empowering women, strengthening communities, and driving real change is truly an achievement to be celebrated.”

Through the table-banking model and community-led initiatives, Joyful Women has opened pathways for women to start businesses, support their families and strengthen communities.

“We celebrate Mama Rachel’s visionary leadership and partnership in building a more inclusive, prosperous Kenya.” Kelej added.

Merck Foundation is closely working with The First Lady of Kenya, and as a part of their joint efforts to strengthen healthcare capacity in Kenya, they have provided 295 scholarships for Kenyan healthcare providers in 44 critical and underserved specialties, helping to transform the patient care landscape across the country.

Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with Kenya First Lady will provide almost 100 scholarships of one-year postgraduate diploma of critical nutrition for Kenyan doctors across the 47 counties of Kenya over the next four years as part of her Feed One, End Hunger Program.

Additionally, through the “Educating Linda” program, Merck Foundation is providing annual scholarships to 47 deserving yet underprivileged Kenyan schoolgirls, helping them continue their education and enabling them to reach their full potential.

“Congratulations once again on 16 years of impact, here’s to many more! #JoyfulAt16” added Dr. Rasha Kelej

