As countries across the African region intensify preparedness and response measures against the ongoing outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, the World Health Organization convened a high-level briefing for Member States and partners following the declaration of the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO Director-General.

The 90-minute virtual session brought together more than 1,500 participants from all 47 Member States of the African Region, including representatives from Ministries of Health, National IHR Focal Points, National Public Health Institutes, WHO country offices, technical partners, emergency preparedness and response leads, and civil society organizations.

The briefing focused on the evolving situation, ongoing response operations in affected areas, readiness in neighboring countries, and the implications of the PHEIC declaration for countries across the Region. Opening the meeting, Dr Otim Patrick Ramadan, speaking on behalf of the WHO AFRO Regional Emergency Director, emphasized the importance of solidarity, early preparedness and coordinated action to prevent further spread of the disease within and beyond affected areas.

“Preparedness and response efforts must move faster than the outbreak,” he said. “Countries should continue enhancing surveillance, reinforcing infection prevention and control measures, improving readiness at points of entry, and ensuring systems are in place for rapid detection and response.”

Technical teams from WHO’s regional emergency programme presented the latest epidemiological updates, highlighting ongoing transmission in affected provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the risks associated with cross-border population movement, and the urgent need for heightened vigilance in neighbouring countries.

Participants also received updates on surveillance, laboratory testing, case management, infection prevention and control, logistics and community engagement, as well as the deployment of emergency response teams supporting operations on the ground.

WHO further briefed participants on the implications of the PHEIC declaration, including the need for intensified international collaboration, resource mobilization, accelerated operational readiness and stronger cross-border coordination to support affected and high-risk countries. The webinar generated more than 100 written questions and interventions in English, French and Portuguese, reflecting the high level of engagement and concern among Member States and partners. Countries shared experiences, readiness measures and operational challenges, particularly around surveillance systems, laboratory capacity, workforce readiness and information sharing across borders.

The session also provided a platform for dialogue and exchange, enabling countries and partners to identify priority actions and share lessons learned from ongoing preparedness and response efforts.

During the briefing, WHO outlined key strategic priorities for Member States, including sustained leadership and predictable financing for the regional Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, scaling diagnostic capacity, strengthening cross-border information sharing, accelerating community engagement and trust-building, protecting continuity of essential health services, pre-positioning supplies and trained personnel along high-risk corridors.

WHO reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting affected and high-risk countries to contain the outbreak and protect public health across the African region.