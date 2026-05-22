On May 21, commencing at around 10:45 a.m. for approximately 30 minutes, Dr. KUNIMITSU Ayano, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. João Jorge Matlombe, Minister of Transport and Logistics of Mozambique.

At the outset, State Minister KUNIMITSU expressed her condolences to those who lost their lives due to the heavy rains and floods in southern Mozambique in January, and offered her deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. She also stated that the Japanese government had provided emergency relief supplies through JICA, to which Minister Matlombe expressed his gratitude for Japan's support.

Dr. KUNIMITSU stated that ,over many years, Nacala Port, whose development has been supported by Japan's ODA, is an extremely important gateway to the Indian Ocean for Mozambique and the landlocked countries, and at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) last year, Japan launched the region-wide co-creation for common agenda initiative for the development of the Nacala Corridor, and stated that Government of Japan would like to continue cooperating in the development of the Nacala Corridor. In response, Minister Matlombe expressed gratitude for Japan's past assistance, including the development of Nacala Port, explained the strategic importance of the Nacala Port and Nacala Corridor, and expressed his expectation for Japan's continued support.

In addition, Dr. KUNIMITSU stated that the stabilization of security is important for the continuation of the LNG project in the northern part of Mozambique, in which Japanese companies also participate. In response, Minister Matlombe, mentioning the importance of the LNG project, stated that the stabilization of security in the north is a priority for the Mozambican government, and that efforts to improve security will continue.