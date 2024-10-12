The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure is currently conducting oversight over the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI). The oversight includes engagements with the Property Trading Management Trading Entity including precinct development programmes and entities in the Public Works portfolio.

One of the committee’s key issues were the challenges preventing the South African Police Service from fully utilising the Telkom Towers building. This must be addressed transparently, given that public funds have been spent on these facilities, the committee said.

The committee made site visits to Telkom Towers yesterday and was unimpressed with the state of the building. The committee said it is shocking that a building meant to display DPWI’s excellence in managing the government’s property portfolio can be left in such a state.

The DPWI told the committee that 90% of the necessary renovations to the north Telkom Tower, earmarked for the South African Police Services, have been completed. The committee noted that despite this progress, the building remains uninhabitable and in need of maintenance. The committee is concerned that the Telkom Towers issue has dragged on for too long with nobody taking accountability for the state of the buildings.

Ms Carol Phiri, the Chairperson of the committee said, “The committee wants a full forensic audit of the Telkom Towers that will bring everything to light. Because government money just went to the drain purchasing the buildings and at an additional cost of over R200 million on renovations and still to remain empty is a great concern; someone needs to take accountability for this.”

Meanwhile, committee was impressed with the work at the Salvokop government precinct during its visit to the site. The Salvokop government precinct is a collaborative effort between the three spheres of government to build government headquarters, commercial buildings and a shelter for the vulnerable. The DPWI bought the 43-hectare site from Transnet. The committee commended the DPWI for the progress achieved in developing the site, including well-designed offices for Statistics South Africa, which have already been handed over. According to the DPWI, the Salvokop site has generated over 390 jobs.

The committee resolved to prioritise quarterly briefings from the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure and stakeholders on the progress achieved on the Telkom Towers project.