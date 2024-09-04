Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police today further deliberated on the quarterly crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2023/24 financial year and the first quarter of this financial year.

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, released the quarterly crime statistics last week. Mr Mchunu attended the meeting with his deputy ministers, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo.

In his opening remarks, Committee Chairperson Mr Ian Cameron said that today’s deliberations provided an opportunity to engage in a critical and in-depth analysis of the statistics. “These statistics provide a stark reflection of the challenges we face in ensuring the safety and security of South Africa,” he said.

Major-General Norman Sekhukhune presented the statistics and told the committee that there was an increase in contact crimes over the two quarters, with 171 707 crimes reported in the fourth quarter – an increase of 4.6%. The South African Police Service (SAPS) recorded 153 637 contact crimes during the first quarter of this financial year, an increase of 2.6% compared to the same period last year, the statistics show.

Some committee members also flagged the statistics on crimes against women and children as particularly concerning. The statistics show that although the overall number of women murdered in 2023/24 is lower than 2022/23 (a decrease of 1.92%), the significant increase of 7.9% in the first quarter of 2024/25 compared to the first quarter of 2023/24 is concerning. According to SAPS’ statistics, 966 women were murdered during the first quarter of 2024/25, 1 644 murders were attempted against women, and 13 757 women were assaulted with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In 2023/24, 24 942 women were murdered, which is significantly higher than in 2021/22 (9.1% increase). Also, in the first quarter of 2024/25, 314 children were murdered, 424 murders against children were attempted, and 1 596 children were assaulted with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

One committee member, Ms Molebogeng Letlape, said the statistics do not present anything new as the numbers from previous quarters show that these crimes – murder and rape – continue to happen in the same areas as before. Ms Letlape asked the SAPS delegation what strategies and measures are in place to address this. “In terms of resources, in terms of crime intelligence, in terms of data collection – what are the measures and strategies that [you] have in place to ensure that there is a decrease in murders, rape and other crimes so that when we come back for the next quarterly report, we don’t find ourselves in the same situation?” she asked.

Ms Letlape said it is alarming that despite all the efforts and the budgets made available, improvement remains lacklustre. She also said that of those murdered, over 1 000 are women and are exposed to crime, to murder and rape on a daily basis.

Another committee member, Ms Lise-Mare Schickerling, reminded the meeting attendees that the chilling statistics on rape mean that there is a high probability that one of the women in the (meeting) room could be the next victim of rape.

The acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tobello Mosikili, said figures showing arrests of gang members, rapists and extortionists indicate that communities’ cries are not falling on deaf ears. She said SAPS’ focus remains on serious crime, such as murder, gender-based violence and extortion, among others, and will continue to receive the necessary attention.

Committee members also raised concern over the state of some police stations, which are in serious disrepair and are not conducive to quality policing. Others raised concerns over the lack of crime intelligence and limited resources, such as police vehicles, which hamper crime fighting efforts. Given that resources are scarce, Mr Cameron stressed the need for an integrated strategy where both SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority work towards common goals, “streamlining efforts to ensure that cases are effectively investigated, prosecuted, and brought to a successful conclusion”, he said. “Only through such collaboration can we hope to restore trust in our justice system and provide the safety and security that the people of South Africa deserve,” Mr Cameron said.

Minister Mchunu acknowledged that although crime is coming down, more should be done. He assured the committee that plans are in place and support to SAPS management will continue. “We are working on turnaround times. We need to improve that. We just need a little bit of time,” he said. “We don’t expect these numbers to persist. It will go down,” he assured members.

The minister also conceded that crime intelligence is a major worry, especially in terms of capacity (numbers, technology and skills). He reminded the committee that crime intelligence has been hollowed out over the years and improving the situation will take time.

Lieutenant-General Mosikili, in turn, reminded the committee that scarce resources are a challenge across the board. She acknowledged poor maintenance of police stations as a challenge but said SAPS is working with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to attend to this.

Mr Cameron thanked the delegation. “As we work together to protect our communities, we must remember that our ultimate goal is to build a safer, more just South Africa for all. We cannot and dare not fail,” he said.