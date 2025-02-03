The Portfolio Committee on Health has concluded provincial public hearings on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill (B33-2022) in Geroge, where it received mixed views on the Bill. The extensive public participation process has demonstrated the value of the involvement of the people in the law-making process.

“The intentions of the drafters of the Constitution were given true meaning through these public hearings, as every individual and organisation was given time to share their views, either in support or against the Bill. The committee is confident that the platform it has provided for the public to share their views is in line with the obligations made by the Constitution,” said Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the Chairperson of the committee. To conclude the work initiated by the 6th Parliament, the committee held public hearings in Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and one session each in Free State and Western Cape.

In George, the committee received mixed reviews for the Bill, with a majority of participants supporting the intentions and benefits of the Bill. They argued that the public health benefits entailed in the Bill far outweigh the suggested negative consequences advocated by those against the Bill.

Supporters argued that the prevalence of products, such as hookah pipes and vapes, are increasingly enticing young people and exposing them to harm. Furthermore, an argument was made that the purported role electronic delivery systems are said to play in giving up smoking are not backed up by tangible evidence. Supporters argued that these products instead encourage the youth to move on to harder and more harmful products.

Also, many said that the possible ill health caused by the consumption of tobacco products is their reason for supporting the Bill. The high cost incurred by the Department of Health to treat ailments arising from smoking tobacco, such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, is unsustainable, supporters of the Bill said, especially considering South Africa’s other pressing priorities in a climate of reduced financial resources. As at the hearings in Trompsburg, young people argued that the passing of the Bill will set a clear message about protecting the future of the generations to follow.

Some participants argued that the regulatory mechanism provided by the Bill, such as the banning of advertising at the point of sale, plain packaging and graphic pictorials depicting the dangers of smoking, will reduce the numbers of those taking up smoking in the first place, giving young people a healthier start in life.

While the majority of participants supported the Bill, some people made a strong objection to the feared economic impact of the Bill and the potential threat of adding to the already high unemployment rate in the country.

Small-scale traders had concerns that the prohibition on the sale of single stick cigarettes will have a devastating impact to their livelihoods. They also argued that the ban on advertising at the point of sale will render their businesses inoperable, as they attract customers through the visible display of tobacco products.

Meanwhile, business owners within the vaping industry argued that the current Bill does little to address regulatory loopholes within the sector. They argued that vapes should be regulated under different legislative prescripts, as they are different from the tobacco products currently contained in the Bill.

There was a strong emphasis of the potential risk of the Bill, with many concerns that it will result in an increase in the market share of illicit cigarettes. Some participants argued that the current focus should be on irradicating the illicit market that has taken hold of the sector, especially after the Covid restrictions.

The committee will now schedule oral hearings in Cape Town for those individuals and organisations who previously indicated their desire to make presentations before the committee.