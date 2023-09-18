FIFA (www.FIFA.com) is pleased to announce that the accreditation process for media representatives wishing to cover the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ is now open via the FIFA Media Hub (https://apo-opa.info/3YIGV7g). The deadline for accreditation applications is 18 October 2023.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ will take place across four cities: Bandung, Jakarta, Surabaya and Surakarta.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on 10 November, with four matches to be played on the opening day across Surabaya and Surakarta, including the host country, Indonesia, beginning their campaign at Surabaya’s Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium. The match for third place, the semi-finals and the final will be held at Surakarta’s Manahan Stadium.

Media accreditation process

The media accreditation process for written press, photographers, video journalists and non-rights holder media will be managed through the FIFA Media Hub. Media representatives with an approved FIFA Media Hub account can access the accreditation form here (https://apo-opa.info/3r9ZQgl).

Media representatives who do not yet have a FIFA Media Hub account can complete the online registration form here (https://apo-opa.info/3H9E6Ws).

Please note that approval to access the FIFA Media Hub does not mean that you have been granted accreditation for the competition. Once you have received your FIFA Media Hub username and created your password, you can proceed to complete the accreditation form in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 section of the FIFA Media Hub.

All applications are subject to confirmation and will not be processed on a first come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Media Rights Licensees

There is a separate accreditation process for radio and television Media Rights Licensees. For more information, please contact BroadcasterServicing@fifa.org.

Visa information

Media representatives visiting Indonesia are advised that they may require a visa to enter the country and are responsible for making their own arrangements.

More information on the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 (the host country, latest news, qualified teams, matches, ticket sales, etc.) is available at FIFA.com.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org