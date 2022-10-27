Fully committed to promoting the sustainable development of Angola’s energy space, engineering and project development company, MCA Group (https://www.MCAGroup.com), will participate at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP), taking place in Luanda from 29 November to 1 December, as a Gold Sponsor.

Involved in the planning, construction, rehabilitation, and conservation of renewable energy; as well as storage, electrification, water, and sanitation infrastructure in developing countries, the MCA Group’s participation at this year’s event is indicative of the company’s dedication to promoting socioeconomic development in the region while building a distinctive profile that promotes the global energy transition.

“We are very proud to announce the participation of the MCA Group at this year’s AOG 2022 Conference,” states Miguel Artacho, Energy Capital&Power (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) International Conference Director, adding, “Their participation at this esteemed and premier event is in alignment with the themes and values of the conference, which will seek to promote oil and gas development in Angola while striving towards a clean transition towards renewable energy.”

Traditionally active in construction of infrastructure facilities, the MCA Group, in July this year, announced the construction the company’s first solar photovoltaic parks, with a combined installed capacity of 285 MW in the towns of Biópio and Baía Farta in Angola’s Benguela Province, supplying green energy to approximately 1.8 million people.

The first of seven solar plants expected to become operational by the end of the year, the MCA Group will additionally provide Angola’s provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bié, Luanda-Norte, Luanda-Sul, and Moxico with a total generating capacity of 370 MW, thus providing clean and renewable energy to over 2.4 million Angolans.

Returning to Luanda for its third edition, AOG 2022 will be held under the auspices of Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and in partnership with the country’s national concessionaire, the ANPG; AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/), serving as the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market.

AOG 2022 will present a unique opportunity for stakeholders from every part of the energy value chain to participate in the country’s energy future, allowing participants to capitalize on new trade and investment opportunities across the Angolan energy space (https://bit.ly/3Nb1Uek) and ensuring that the country’s energy sector is inclusive and beneficial to all citizens.