Multinational energy corporation Chevron (https://apo-opa.co/4dqqdRR) recently signed two risk service contracts (RSCs) for Blocs 49 and 50, located in the ultra-deep waters of Angola’s Lower Congo Basin. The company – through its Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Ltd. – was initially awarded the concessions by way of Presidential Decree in January 2024. Signed in June 2024, the RSCs kick off new exploration activities and lay the foundation for block development.

Paving the way for insight into Angola’s corporate and commercial exploration framework, this year’s edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – taking place in Luanda from October 2-3, 2024 – will feature a Master Class for petroleum and oilfield service providers. The Master Class to Petroleum and Oilfield Service Providers session will offer companies a comprehensive guide to preparing winning bids and efficient contracts for service providers participating in Angola’s oil and gas sector.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Taking place on October 2, the Master Class will be presented by Nuno Catanas, Founder and Managing Partner of MC Jurist, a corporate and commercial law firm and AOG 2024 sponsor. Attendees can expect a thorough and practical exploration of preparing a successful bid and ensuring efficient and sustainable contract structures. The firm boasts 20+ years of experience in the Angolan petroleum sector, focusing primarily on corporate and commercial matters, employment, shipping, customs and tax.

Angola’s upstream industry has seen a slew of recent activity in the services sector. In June 2024, engineering company Aker Solutions was awarded a multi-year FPSO contract by international energy company Azule Energy for works related to the construction of two FPSO vessels in Angola. The company will provide brownfield maintenance and modification support to the Greater Plutonio and PSVM vessels over a period of three years, with two one-year options included in the deal.

Meanwhile, oilfield services company Saipem won a contract with Azule Energy for the development of the Ndungu field offshore Angola (https://apo-opa.co/3YBTAfw). The contract covers engineering and construction services to the tune of $850 million. Under the terms of the contract, which was signed in May 2024, Saipem will spearhead the engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation of 60 km of rigid pipelines and subsea facilities. Additionally, the company will be responsible for the transportation and installation of flexible flowlines, jumpers and 17 km of umbilicals.

Engineering firm KBR secured a project management contract in April 2024 from Angolan national oil company Sonangol for the development of the 200,000-barrel-per-day Lobito Refinery. The company will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) phase of the project. The contract builds on a 20-year partnership between the companies and will see KBR assume responsibility for management services for the EPC phase of the grassroots refinery.

Specialized in providing legal and tax consultancy to corporate clients operating in Angola, MC Jurist’s participation at AOG 2024 highlights the country’s favorable regulatory and fiscal landscape. In its latest Angola legislation update for July 2024, MC Jurist provided a summary of the country’s most recent acts of legislation deemed relevant to the firm’s operations, which include matters related to oil and gas, mining, infrastructure, investment, privatization and cross-border collaboration.

Last month, the Angolan Government approved the amendment to an ongoing privatization program for the period 2023-2026 regarding the sale of the country’s stake in financial institution Standard Bank Angola. Meanwhile, the government also approved the facilitation of sustainable investment with the EU, as well as the appointment of new members of the Board of Directors of Sonangol.