Marta follows in the footsteps of Pelé in receiving the FIFA Special Award (www.FIFA.com); The six-time Women’s World Player of the Year is a role model on and off the pitch; “I’m happy to know that this prize is not being given only to Marta, but to all women, in the name of equality”, said the Brazilian icon.

Earlier this week, Marta received The FIFA Special Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards™ ceremony in London to acknowledge a two-decade-long career in which she has become one of the most recognisable figures in the game.

After an emotional and powerful acceptance speech, the 37-year-old football icon was told her achievements would be immortalised with an annual award named after her. It will be given to the scorer of the best goal in women’s football with The Puskás Award recognising the scorer of the best goal in men’s football.

Whilst in London, Marta sat down with Inside FIFA to reflect on her career and journey to the top of the women's game, as well as acheivements and remaining goals on and off the pitch.

