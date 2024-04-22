The EU will soon become a ‘Friend’ (i.e., observer) of the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment, a regional cooperation framework to tackle piracy, armed robbery, human trafficking and other illegal maritime activities in the North-Western Indian Ocean, including the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.
The Council today formally decided to accept the invitation from the Secretariat of the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment. By becoming ‘Friend’ of the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment, the EU signals its strong support for an effective regional maritime security architecture, while strengthening its presence and engagement as a global maritime security provider in the fight against illegal activities at sea.
The North-Western Indian Ocean is one of the most dynamic centres of economic growth in the world. With 80% of the world's trade passing through the Indian Ocean, it is crucial to ensure freedom of navigation and protect the EU's and its partners' security and interests.