Mapping remote locations is key to responding effectively to humanitarian emergencies like these. That’s why MSF and our Missing Maps volunteers are holding a virtual Mapathon on Thursday, February 29 at 6 p.m . to map areas around El Geneina and Adré. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced mapper, all are welcome for this virtual mapping party.

After the Sudan conflict erupted in Khartoum last April, El Geneina quickly became a flashpoint in the fighting, and ongoing instability continues to send civilians in droves to neighboring Chad —including those from the Masalit community fleeing targeted ethnic violence . Most refugees and returnees are living in sprawling camps in the desert, where access to water, food, and basic health care is scarce. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams are on the ground providing medical care and humanitarian aid, but the needs remain immense.

The 20-mile journey from El Geneina, capital of Sudan’s West Darfur state, across the Chadian border to Adré has become a common escape route for people fleeing the violence that has gripped the city for nearly a year.

