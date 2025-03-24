UN experts* today called for the immediate and unconditional release of political activists Moulaye Baba Haïdara, Mahamoud Mohamed Mangane and Amadou Togola to enable them to receive medical treatment following torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment sustained during their detention by the Malian Security Services.

“We are alarmed by medical and other reports suggesting that Haïdara, Mangane and Togola were subjected to torture and cruel treatment during their detention at the Agence nationale de la Sécurité d'Etat (ANSE),” the experts said.

The three political detainees are members of the African Solidarity for Democracy and Independence Party (SADI) and the Movement for Peace in Mali (MPPM). In 2023, the latter called on its activists to demonstrate against the draft constitution initiated by the Malian transitional authorities, which was finally adopted by referendum and promulgated on 22 July 2023. In the context of this peaceful protest movement, certain militants considered to be leaders of the movement were subjected to intimidation and direct threats by agents of the Malian National Intelligence Service (Agence Nationale de la Sécurité d'Etat, ANSE). Under the 2021 Ordinance establishing the ANSE, the agency reports directly to the President of the Republic. According to the same Ordinance, ANSE agents cannot be prosecuted for acts carried out in the performance of their duties, except in the case of serious offences resulting from negligence or flagrant violation of procedures.

Haïdara, Mangane and Togola were allegedly abducted by ANSE agents on 25 May, 26 May and 23 June 2023 respectively, and then held incommunicado and in inhuman conditions on the ANSE premises until October 2023, when they were transferred to Bamako’s central prison, the Maison Centrale d'Arrêt de Bamako.

“Haïdara, Mangane and Togola have the right to urgent medical care and Mali has an obligation under international law to facilitate this right,” the experts said.

During their detention at the ANSE, Haïdara, Mangane and Togola were allegedly subjected to acts of torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including flogging and physical scarification (electrocution of Mr Mangane’s testicles), which caused severe physical and mental suffering deliberately inflicted by the investigators in order to make them confess to the acts of which they were accused.

After their transfer to Bamako’s Central Prison (the Maison Centrale d’Arrêt de Bamako), Haïdara, Mangane and Togola were examined by the prison doctor, who certified that all three detainees required specialised medical care.

On 29 July 2024, Haïdara, Mangane and Togola filed an application with the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights against the Republic of Mali. On 29 October 2024, the Court issued an order on provisional measures, requesting Mali to suspend the detention warrants issued against the applicants and release them so that they could seek the specialised treatment they needed.

“We urge the Malian authorities to comply with the order of the African Court on Human and People’s Rights so that they can receive the specialised medical treatment they need. We also call for the prompt review of their cases, seemingly brought against them in retaliation for their exercise of freedom of expression, and for their immediate release if the charges are found unsubstantiated.”

“This case reflects the persistent and escalating pattern of human rights violations against members of opposition political parties, civil society organisations, journalists and human rights defenders in Mali,” the experts said, recalling that several mandate holders had expressed similar concerns in 2021 and 2024.

The experts have written to the Government of Mali and are waiting for a reply.