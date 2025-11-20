By Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani - CEO, EnergyInc Advisors (www.EnergyIncAdvisors.com) /Global Energy Finance and Strategy Leader

With COP30 underway in Belém, Brazil, the global community is once again confronted with the urgency of climate action. For Africa however, the conversation must begin with a more fundamental question: how do we power the continent so that climate ambition does not outpace development reality?

While advanced economies frame climate progress around how quickly they can retire fossil fuels, Africa’s challenge is more foundational. Millions still lack reliable electricity. Without power, factories cannot operate, digital economies cannot thrive, and essential services - from hospitals to schools - remain constrained. Energy access is not merely a development aspiration. It is the bedrock upon which climate adaptation, resilience, and long-term economic transformation rest.

A transition that must be sequenced, not rushed

Africa’s clean energy potential is undeniable; abundant solar irradiation, strong wind corridors, hydro resources and world-class geothermal prospects. But potential alone will not close the energy gap. Grid constraints, weak storage systems, and limited industrial-scale capacity mean the transition must be phased and sequenced.

Renewables cannot shoulder the entire burden today. Managed, time-bound use of transitional fuels, including natural gas, remains essential to stabilising grids, supporting industry, and powering cities. This is not a call for indefinite fossil fuel dependence, but for a pragmatic pathway that allows Africa to scale clean energy without undermining growth.

Africa’s priorities at COP30: clarity and ambition

Africa produces less than 4 percent of global emissions but absorbs a disproportionate share of the climate fallout, droughts, floods, food insecurity, and displaced communities. Yet climate finance flows to the continent remain slow, fragmented, and heavily skewed toward mitigation rather than the adaptation Africa urgently needs.

At COP30, Africa’s message is focused and uncompromising (https://apo-opa.co/4psssKd):

A new global climate finance target : no less than $1.3 trillion annually by 2030, with a significantly higher share allocated to adaptation, resilience and concessional finance.

: no less than $1.3 trillion annually by 2030, with a significantly higher share allocated to adaptation, resilience and concessional finance. A fully operationalised Loss and Damage Fund , designed to deliver predictable, timely support without adding to Africa’s debt burdens.

, designed to deliver predictable, timely support without adding to Africa’s debt burdens. A just and inclusive energy transition , one that recognises Africa’s right to industrialise, create jobs and expand access while lowering emissions in a responsible and realistic way.

, one that recognises Africa’s right to industrialise, create jobs and expand access while lowering emissions in a responsible and realistic way. Recognition of Africa’s natural ecosystems - forests, mangroves, peatlands - as global public goods, deserving of sustained financing and market mechanisms that reward their stewardship.

Universal energy access must be the anchor of Africa’s climate roadmap

African governments and their partners must weave energy access into the heart of climate policy. This means scaling renewable energy investments, strengthening grids, reforming utilities, and designing transition pathways that reflect Africa’s demographics, industrial goals, and financing constraints.

Transitional fuels will continue to play a bridging role, but with transparent timelines and a clear strategy for shifting to cleaner sources as infrastructure matures. What Africa needs is not a binary choice between fossil and renewable, but a plan that delivers power where it is needed most, reliably, affordably, and sustainably.

Because as the world races toward net zero, the continent cannot remain energy-poor. A climate strategy that does not lift African households, clinics and schools out of energy poverty is neither just nor durable.

At COP30, the message must be unmistakable, it is that Africa’s development cannot be deferred, and energy access is central to that vision. A fair global climate future begins with a lit Africa, one where power enables productivity, resilience, and opportunity for all.

Driving Africa’s energy future through homegrown solutions

Africa’s transition will not be unlocked by ambition alone; it will be unlocked by sequencing and by capital. The continent cannot afford a transition model that demands synchronisation with wealthier economies while our grids remain weak and our capital systems under leveraged. With over $900 billion in pension, insurance, and sovereign assets, Africa holds significant pools of domestic capital that remain largely absent from energy infrastructure. The real opportunity now is to finance Africa’s transition with Africa’s money, in the right order: strengthen grids, scale renewables, and phase out transitional fuels as capacity deepens.

A transition that is both sequenced and self-financed is not only more realistic; it is the most sustainable path to universal energy access and long-term climate resilience.