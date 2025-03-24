Today, the Inter African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) begins a three-day pivotal workshop in Mombasa, Kenya. This event is organized in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and supported by the European Commission's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program through the COMBAT project. The workshop focuses on integrating the Progressive Control Pathway (PCP) into regional and national strategies to combat Animal Trypanosomiasis across Africa.

Animal Trypanosomiasis remains a significant constraint to animal health and food security in most African countries. The COMBAT project, coordinated by the French Agricultural Research Center for International Development (CIRAD), involves 21 institutions and 13 African countries affected by Animal Trypanosomiasis. The workshop is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about the Progressive Control Pathway (PCP) for Animal Trypanosomiasis, particularly to promote the alignment of regional and national strategies against animal trypanosomiasis with the PCP principles.

The workshop brings together sixty-five participants from twenty Member States, including Chief Veterinary Officers and focal points for Animal Trypanosomiasis, as well as representatives from Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and development partners such as the Gates Foundation (GF), French Agricultural Research Center for International Development (CIRAD) and Research and Development Institute (IRD).

The primary objectives of the workshop include presenting the general principles of the PCP for Animal Trypanosomiasis, discussing the economic burden of the disease, reviewing PCP guidelines, outlining the roadmap for developing a continental strategy against Animal Trypanosomiasis, and sharing case studies from enzootic countries. Key presentations and interactive sessions will facilitate these discussions, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among participants.

As the workshop commences, AU-IBAR and FAO are committed to supporting the development of animal resources in Africa. The outcomes of this workshop will be crucial in shaping the future of Animal Trypanosomiasis control in Africa.