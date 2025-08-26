President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Singapore this afternoon (morning in Ghana) for a three-day State Visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding trade and investment, and advancing partnerships in education, science and innovation, urban solutions, agribusiness, and the digital economy.

During the visit, President Mahama will hold bilateral discussions with the President of the Republic of Singapore, H.E. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and the Prime Minister, The Hon. Lawrence Wong. He will also deliver the keynote address at the 8th Africa–Singapore Business Forum (ASBF) and headline a Ghana country-specific Investment and Business Forum, convening public- and private-sector leaders to unlock new opportunities between Ghana and Singapore.

Speaking on arrival, President Mahama said: *“Ghana and Singapore share a forward-looking outlook anchored in innovation, skills, and enterprise. This visit will translate our shared values into practical cooperation—bringing Singaporean investment and know-how into Ghana’s priority sectors while opening new pathways for Ghanaian businesses across Southeast Asia.”*

The president is accompanied by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), Minister for Foreign Affairs; Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Advisor and Special Aide to the President; Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare (MP), Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry; and Haruna Iddrisu (MP), Minister for Education.

Also part of the delegation are Felix Kwakye Ofosu (MP), Presidential Spokesperson and Minister of State for Government Communications; Simon Madjie, Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; and Francis Kwarteng Arthur, Chief Executive of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.