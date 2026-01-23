The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs calls on residents of Limpopo to participate in the final round of national public hearings on the Marriage Bill [B43–2023], scheduled to take place during the first week of February. The committee views the hearings as a critical opportunity for Limpopo residents to make meaningful contributions to legislation that will have a direct impact on their lives.

The committee’s call is anchored in the constitutional importance of public participation in the legislative process. Emphasising this point, committee Chairperson Mr Mosa Chabane said community involvement is essential in shaping laws that affect all South Africans. “It is not only important but necessary that communities participate actively in shaping the legislation rationalising marriage laws in South Africa. Public participation is not only a civic duty, but a cornerstone of participatory democracy,” said Mr Chabane.

Limpopo is the final province to host public hearings, following similar engagements held in the other eight provinces during the course of last year.

The Marriage Bill seeks to repeal the existing three separate marriage laws and replace them with a single, inclusive statute that recognises all forms of marriage – civil, customary, and religious – regardless of sexual orientation, belief or cultural practice.

Key provisions of the Bill include:

Prohibiting child marriages by setting the minimum legal age for marriage at 18 years;

Criminalising the facilitation or solemnisation of marriages involving minors;

Enabling the designation of marriage officers from across all sectors, including traditional leaders; and

Curbing fraudulent marriages, particularly marriages of convenience involving South African citizens and foreign nationals.

During recent public hearings in the Western Cape, community members expressed diverse views on the Bill. While many welcomed its provisions aimed at protecting children, some participants proposed raising the minimum marriageable age to 21. Concerns were also raised regarding the recognition of same-sex marriages, particularly in relation to religious beliefs, alongside calls for stricter regulation of marriages involving foreign nationals.

The committee has emphasised that significant effort has been made to ensure the hearings are inclusive and accessible. Through Parliament’s Public Education Office, extensive outreach initiatives have been undertaken to ensure communities are well-informed and able to make substantive and meaningful submissions.

“Public hearings are not a tick-box exercise. They are a vital platform to ensure that the voices of ordinary South Africans are heard and reflected in the laws passed by Parliament,” Mr Chabane added.

The committee encouraged all residents of Limpopo to attend the upcoming hearings and actively participate in shaping this transformative piece of legislation.

Details of the Limpopo hearings are as follows:

DATE DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY LOCAL MUNICIPALITY Proposed venue TIME 2 February Mopani District Municipality



Languages:

Sepedi, Xitsonga, English, and Afrikaans Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality

(Lenyenye) Lenyenye Community Hall 10:00 – 15:00 3 February Vhembe District Municipality



Languages:

Tshivenda, Xitsonga, English, and Afrikaans Thulamelo Local Municipality

(Thohoyandou) George Phadagi Town Hall 10:00 – 15:00 5 February Sekhukhune District Municipality



Languages: Sepedi, English, IsiNdebele, and Afrikaans. Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

(Groblersdal)



Apostolic Faith Mission of South Africa. Tafelkop 10:00 – 15:00

