The WomenIN Festival 2025, in partnership with FNB, is thrilled to announce its updated programme, now available for download at www.WeAreWomenIN.com. With only three weeks until the event, attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets now to join this transformative celebration of women’s leadership and empowerment.

Quote from Naz Fredericks-Maharaj, Founding Director, WomenIN Portfolio, VUKA Group “Crafting the WomenIN Festival 2025 programme has been an inspiring journey. Our vision is to create an experience that empowers women across diverse sectors, fosters meaningful connections, and drives tangible impact. This updated programme reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and thrive.”

The festival will bring together over 100 speakers from more than 17 industries for two days of dynamic discussions, masterclasses, mentorship sessions, and wellness activations. Set for November 13-14, 2025, at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, the WomenIN Festival offers a vibrant platform for women to connect, exchange ideas, and inspire one another to break boundaries and redefine success.

What’s New in the Updated Programme

The enhanced WomenIN Festival 2025 programme introduces:

New Sessions: Fresh discussions on leadership, entrepreneurship, sustainability, digital transformation, and personal growth.

New Speakers: Recently announced panelists and thought leaders representing Africa’s most influential female voices.

Expanded Experiences: Enhanced wellness spaces, interactive activation zones, and dedicated networking areas designed to spark collaboration and inspiration.

Tickets from R599 – Unlock Connection, Inspiration, and Growth Starting at just R599, festival tickets provide access to an unparalleled experience, including:

Inspiring speaker sessions and panel discussions.

Networking and mentorship opportunities with industry trailblazers.

Curated WomenIN goodie bags.

Lunch and refreshments throughout the event.

Entry to workshops, wellness sessions, and interactive activations.

Premium and group packages are also available, offering exclusive benefits such as VIP networking drinks, front-row seating, and enhanced hospitality privileges. Tickets are selling fast—secure yours today at www.WeAreWomenIN.com.

In Partnership with FNB

The WomenIN Festival’s partnership with FNB underscores a shared commitment to empowering women in leadership and entrepreneurship. Together, they are building a platform where women can access transformative opportunities, share their stories, and forge connections that drive meaningful change across industries.

Watch the WomenIN Festival’s social Media Pages— Major Announcement Coming Next Week

Download the Updated Programme

Programme: https://apo-opa.co/3WmodTY

Tickets: https://apo-opa.co/4hqpByg

WomenIN (WiN): Empowering Women, Breaking Barriers, Creating Impact:

WomenIN is a powerful cross-sector movement that connects, inspires, and uplifts women across Africa through collaboration, leadership, and sustainable development. From energy and mobility to retail, gaming, and the green economy, WiN is driving real change by building inclusive ecosystems where women can thrive.

Through a range of in-person gatherings, digital content, workshops, and sector-specific initiatives, WomenIN provides a trusted platform for female professionals, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and allies to grow together, break silos, and co-create solutions for Africa’s future. With a strong focus on capacity building, leadership development, and market access for female-owned businesses, WomenIN is building a legacy of impact for generations to come.

Whether you're a corporate, NPO, SMME, or individual changemaker, there is space for you at the table—because we win when we WiN together. For more information, please visit www.WeAreWomenIN.com or contact our team at info@wearewomenin.com.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect with information and each other in meaningful conversations that drive growth and transformation across Africa’s industries. With 20+ years of experience on the continent, the group delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Smart Mobility, Transport, Retail, and Women Empowerment.

The WomenIN (WiN) portfolio is a flagship initiative of VUKA Group, championing gender inclusivity and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and innovate across sectors. With a proudly African team and a commitment to sustainable development, VUKA is creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to rise.