HE Speaker of the House of Representatives of the sisterly State of Libya Aguila Saleh met on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Khalid Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.

The meeting dealt with the two countries' bilateral cooperation relations.

During the meeting, HE the Ambassador reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to support the political process and the UN Security Council's related resolutions as well as all peaceful solutions that maintain the unity of Libyan and pushing towards holding constitution based free and fair elections that meet the people aspirations.

