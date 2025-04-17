Now in its fourth year, the Libya Energy&Economic Summit has established itself as the premier international platform for driving investment, technical innovation and private sector engagement in Libya’s energy sector. Building on three years of unprecedented growth, the 2026 edition will take place in Tripoli on January 24-26 – marking the first time the event will span three full days in response to growing international interest.

As Libya aims to increase oil production to two million barrels per day within the next two to three years, LEES 2026 will provide crucial insights into the country’s ambitious energy agenda, with a central focus on the role of private sector actors, both Libyan and international, in driving this growth. Natural gas development and associated infrastructure are also key priorities for Libya’s energy sector, as the country seeks to boost gas output to meet domestic energy needs and ensure reliable fuel supplies for critical downstream industries.

Importantly, LEES 2026 will be the first major industry gathering to take place after the close of Libya’s licensing round at the end of 2025, making it the definitive forum for understanding the new exploration landscape and identifying high-value opportunities. Libya recently launched its 2025 licensing round — the first in 17 years — offering 22 onshore and offshore exploration blocks. With 167 active contractual blocks and an exploration success rate of 33%, the country is well-positioned to attract new investors and encourage existing operators to expand their acreage, thereby further advancing drilling and discovery efforts.

As Libya continues to scale up its oil and gas production, the 2026 summit will feature an expanded technical agenda, building on the success of the in-depth technical sessions introduced in 2025. The upcoming edition will offer even more programming focused on engineering, exploration, digitalization and field development, in response to strong demand for technical expertise from upstream and midstream professionals.

International participation is also set to grow in 2026, with LEES continuing to partner closely with leading industry associations from top investor countries including the U.S., the U.K. and Italy, among other strategic partners. The upcoming edition is expected to feature an expanded number of international pavilions, reflecting heightened global interest in Libya’s energy sector. Recent changes to U.K. travel guidance and other foreign policy shifts are paving the way for broader international involvement — signaling that Libya is opening up and re-engaging with the private sector on a larger scale.

Building on previous endorsements from the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the National Oil Corporation (NOC), the summit unites global energy leaders, policymakers and investors to forge strategic partnerships and drive the ongoing revitalization of Libya’s energy sector. LEES 2026 is poised to continue this momentum, serving as a vital catalyst for private sector investment and global partnerships. The upcoming edition will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders — including NOC subsidiaries, international oil companies, financial institutions, energy organizations and leading technology providers — with a shared focus on driving investment and highlighting high-impact opportunities to realize Libya’s energy ambitions.

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit unites regional and global industry stakeholders to unlock Libya's energy potential. Now entering its fourth year, the summit returns to Tripoli on January 24–26, 2026 to serve as a gateway to investment, collaboration and innovation in Africa's leading oil and gas market.