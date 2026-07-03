The Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) has established itself as Libya’s premier gateway for upstream capital, consistently unlocking multi-billion-dollar oil, gas and renewable energy agreements since its 2021 launch in Tripoli. The summit has become a central mechanism for turning policy momentum into bankable energy projects.

The upcoming 2027 edition of LEES will build directly on this trajectory, expanding Libya’s investment pipeline across hydrocarbons, renewables and infrastructure while deepening international participation following record deal activity in 2026.

In 2026, the fourth edition of LEES delivered its most significant upstream package to date: a $20 billion, 25-year Waha Concession amendment between Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and TotalEnergies alongside ConocoPhillips. The agreement targets a production increase to 850,000 barrels per day through redevelopment of mature assets including North Zella and NC-98, fully financed through foreign capital under an enhanced recovery and infrastructure upgrade framework.

https://apo-opa.co/3QZPuw6

At LEES 2026, NOC Chairman Masoud Suleman signed a MoU with Chevron to evaluate oil and gas exploration opportunities, field development and enhanced recovery initiatives, later expanding cooperation to assess unconventional resources across the Sirte, Murzuq and Ghadames basins. Suleman also oversaw a letter of intent between NOC subsidiary NAGECO and TGS to expand multi-client seismic acquisition programs and generate high-resolution subsurface data supporting future licensing rounds and exploratory drilling.

At the government level, Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek formalized a Libya-Egypt petroleum cooperation MoU aimed at strengthening technical collaboration, infrastructure development and capacity building across the oil, gas and mining sectors. During the summit, the Libyan Council for Oil, gas and Renewable Energy signed a strategic partnership with Business France focused on expanding private-sector participation and supporting Libyan SMEs.

https://apo-opa.co/4eUoPZP

The 2024 edition of LEES acted as a platform for advancing projects already under development, most notably showcasing progress on TotalEnergies’ 500 MW Sadada solar PV project with the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL), first announced during the inaugural 2021 summit. The project remains a cornerstone of Libya’s renewable energy strategy, supporting grid stabilization and diversification away from oil-dependent power generation in partnership with the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya.

https://apo-opa.co/4vbja7A

Beyond solar, 2024 also formalized Libya’s international upstream reopening through the launch of a national licensing round, drawing qualified interest from majors including Eni, Repsol and BGN Energy. Additional outcomes included exploratory discussions on a Malta-Libya undersea renewable energy interconnector, designed to evaluate cross-Mediterranean power exchange potential and long-term grid export opportunities, reinforcing Libya’s positioning as both a hydrocarbons exporter and emerging regional energy hub.

https://apo-opa.co/445y1Wh

https://apo-opa.co/4f1ytKb

The inaugural LEES 2021 marked Libya’s reintegration into global energy investment flows after a prolonged hiatus, featuring the announcement of TotalEnergies’ 500 MW solar partnership with GECOL and parallel gas-flaring reduction initiatives across western oilfields. Infrastructure-focused agreements, including upgrades linked to the Misrata Free Zone, further supported logistics and export capacity expansion. Initial discussions involving ConocoPhillips, Hess Corporation and other international operators laid the groundwork for subsequent upstream rehabilitation efforts and the wave of large-scale investments that would follow in later editions of the summit.

https://apo-opa.co/4wo8gMX

“LEES has become the decisive platform for converting Libya’s energy potential into structured, bankable investment opportunities across hydrocarbons and renewables,” says James Chester, CEO, Energy Capital&Power. “The 2027 edition will build on this momentum, further accelerating international capital inflows and long-term sector partnerships.”

Join industry leaders at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2027 in Tripoli and explore investment opportunities in one of Africa’s most dynamic energy markets. LEES 2027 offers a premier platform for partnerships, innovation and sector growth. Visit www.LibyaSummit.com to secure your participation. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.