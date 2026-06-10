The upcoming Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2027 – taking place on January 23–25 in Tripoli – will host a dedicated In-Country Value Forum, featuring strategic sessions on human capital (including women and youth in the energy sector), AI-driven workforce transformation and education to drive Libya’s expanding energy sector.

The forum – set for January 24 – comes as Libya accelerates its upstream and downstream expansion agenda under the National Oil Corporation and Ministry of Oil and Gas, with output targets approaching 2 million barrels per day by 2030. Supported by international operators including TotalEnergies, Repsol, Eni, and OMV, LEES is positioned as a deal-making platform for investment, capacity building and digital transformation.

The session Youth in Energy – Next-Gen Strategic Human Capital Development, will focus on Libya’s expanding youth integration strategy. The state is mobilizing over 7,000 graduates across 50 cities through structured pipelines tied to exploration and production sharing agreements, with mandatory local hiring and training quotas embedded into new licensing rounds.

At LEES 2027, policymakers and operators will be positioned to assess how initiatives such as the Energy JEEL program are reshaping workforce entry points. With over 900 youth ambassadors already deployed, the framework connects technical institutes, field operators and policymakers, aligning human capital deployment with production hubs such as El Sharara and Mabruk.

The Digital Skills and AI: Modernizing the Local Energy Workforce session will examine the rapid digitization of Libya’s oil and gas operations. AI-enabled drilling systems deployed with SLB have already demonstrated autonomous reservoir navigation and doubled drilling rates in early 2026 pilot operations.

Discussions will also cover expanding digital infrastructure in remote basins, where telecom providers and service firms are addressing connectivity gaps. Platforms introduced under the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (2025–2030) are enabling predictive maintenance, real-time telemetry and automated production optimization across brownfield assets.

Meanwhile, the Energy Academy: From Classroom to Career session will focus on education-to-employment pipelines linking universities, vocational institutes and operators. Programs co-developed with international agencies including UNDP and GIZ are modernizing technical subsea curricula across petroleum institutes and regional training hubs.

The framework is designed to reduce youth unemployment while supplying a skilled workforce for both hydrocarbons and renewables. With Libya targeting a 20% renewable energy mix by 2035, graduates are being trained across solar PV systems, carbon accounting and grid integration, ensuring mobility across conventional and transition energy sectors.