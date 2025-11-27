The Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2026, taking place on January 24-26 in Tripoli, will showcase a renewed surge of U.S. participation as American companies re-engage with Libya’s oil, gas and infrastructure sectors. This year marks a significant moment for U.S. investment momentum, reinforced through expanded commercial programming and strategic dialogues, signaling renewed confidence in Libya’s oil, gas and infrastructure markets – and marking a strategic shift in the way American majors are approaching the region.

A major highlight of the Summit will be a dedicated U.S.-Libya Roundtable and a U.S. pavilion, underscoring growing institutional and corporate commitment to Libya’s energy future. Discussions will explore collaboration in exploration, field redevelopment and energy services, highlighting areas where American firms can add unique value – from advanced technologies and workforce training to midstream and gas infrastructure innovation. Through these contributions, U.S. investment can accelerate technology transfer, strengthen local supply chains and support Libya’s broader industrial development and energy transition objectives. Meanwhile, the pavilion will host a broad range of American firms, industry associations and technical service providers, offering a platform for partnerships across upstream, midstream, downstream and infrastructure development.

Industry leaders ConocoPhillips and SLB will feature prominently at LEES 2026, reflecting the resurgence of U.S.-linked investment interest. ConocoPhillips, a key partner in the Waha Oil Company, continues to support major redevelopment efforts aimed at boosting output at one of Libya’s most strategic concessions. SLB, one of the most active technology and service providers in Libya, is deepening its collaboration with the NOC to enhance crude production, modernize operations and support the country’s long-term sustainability goals. The company is deploying advanced drilling, well placement and production optimization technologies across priority fields, while expanding its footprint through new contracts – including a milestone agreement to drill three wells in the Nesr and Al-Waha fields. Hill International, meanwhile, recently secured a $235 million contract for the Structures A&E gas field project, forming part of a multi-billion-dollar program to strengthen Libya’s natural gas capacity.

These players will be joined by Halliburton, Baker Hughes and ExxonMobil, all of which are deepening their engagement with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and assessing new commercial, technical and exploration opportunities. ExxonMobil recently signed an MoU with the NOC to undertake geological and geophysical studies covering four offshore blocks in the northwest and Sire Basin – reflecting analytical interest and preliminary evaluation of future partnership potential. The company is also expected to participate in Libya’s current licensing round, which covers 22 onshore and offshore blocks.

Chevron has also re-emerged as a major talking point ahead of LEES 2026. Following high-level discussions in London, the NOC confirmed that Chevron is showing serious interest in returning to Libya after a 15-year hiatus. Talks have centered on cooperation in exploration, unconventional resources and undeveloped reservoirs, with Libyan officials emphasizing the country’s significant untapped potential across oil and natural gas.

Technical programming will represent another major pillar of U.S. engagement. The Society of Petroleum Engineers Libya will host technical sessions on January 24, featuring discussions on enhanced oil recovery, field redevelopment, marginal field development strategies and digitalization in Libya’s oilfields. On January 25 and 26, S&P Global Commodity Insights will lead specialized technical sessions covering market intelligence, production trends, resource monetization and global energy outlooks relevant to Libya’s future planning. These sessions are designed to attract active exploration and support the NOC’s ambitious target of 2 million barrels per day by 2030.

Institutional participation is set to complement private-sector involvement. The U.S. Embassy – expected to participate at LEES 2026 – supports expanded commercial cooperation between the two countries, encouraging transparent governance and reinforcing bilateral economic engagement. The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Libya – once again a strategic partner of the summit – continues to promote U.S. company participation following its Washington D.C. forum spotlighting opportunities across hydrocarbons, renewables and infrastructure.

“The U.S.-Libya Roundtable reflects a decisive turning point in commercial engagement,” says James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power. “American companies are now investing in Libya in ways we haven’t seen for decades – driving technology transfer, securing long-term production and helping the country realize its full energy potential.”

With exploration interest rising, redevelopment underway and several U.S. majors and service providers reassessing market entries, the U.S.-Libya Roundtable at LEES 2026 will serve as a critical platform to consolidate this momentum and shape a long-term roadmap for sustainable growth in one of the North Africa’s most promising energy markets. With the previous edition of LEES featuring 18 U.S. companies in the national pavilion – momentum next year is expected to build significantly. Together, these developments mark a strategic pivot, with U.S. companies taking a leading role in shaping Libya’s energy future by deploying capital, technology and expertise at an unprecedented scale.

Join industry leaders at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2026 in Tripoli and explore investment opportunities in one of North Africa’s most dynamic energy markets. LEES 2026 offers a premier platform for partnerships, innovation and sector growth. Visit www.LibyaSummit.com to secure your participation. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.