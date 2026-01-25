Libya is entering a new phase of energy development, defined by renewed investor confidence, stronger international partnerships and a clear focus on moving projects from ambition to execution. This momentum was on full display at the 2026 edition of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES), where high-level engagements with the United States, France, Italy and the United Kingdom underscored growing global appetite to invest in and partner with Libya across upstream, gas and power priorities. Through a series of targeted roundtable discussions, LEES 2026 delivered a clear message to international investors: Libya is open for business.

U.S.–Libya: Strategic Priority and Expanding Commercial Footprint

Libya was described as a “high priority” for the current U.S. administration during the U.S.–Libya Roundtable, with officials pointing to rising American investment, a growing presence of U.S. energy companies and the strategic importance of Libya’s upstream revival. Convened by the American Chamber of Commerce, the session highlighted opportunities linked to Libya’s ongoing licensing round and the National Oil Corporation’s multi-billion-dollar development program, with U.S. operators and service providers signaling continued commitment to production growth, technology deployment and workforce development.

France–Libya: Project Momentum and Institutional Cooperation

The France–Libya Roundtable, sponsored by Business France, highlighted both project-level progress and deeper institutional alignment. TotalEnergies confirmed it is targeting end-2026 final investment decisions for the North Gialo 6J oil development and the 500 MW Sadada solar project, reinforcing France’s dual focus on hydrocarbons and renewables in Libya. In parallel, the Libyan Council for Oil, Gas and Renewable Energy and Business France signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration between French and Libyan companies, with a potential joint venture under consideration to support energy investment and project development.

Italy–Libya: From Hydrocarbons to Power Generation

Long-standing Italy-Libya energy ties were reinforced during the Italy-Libya Roundtable, where participants called for expanded cooperation across oil, gas and power generation. Italy was positioned as a natural partner for Libya’s next phase of growth, combining operating experience, engineering capacity and geographic proximity. Discussions highlighted ongoing gas developments, flaring-reduction initiatives and growing interest in electricity generation and infrastructure rehabilitation.

U.K.–Libya: Second Licensing Round Anchors Upstream Strategy

The U.K.–Libya Roundtable, convened by the Libya British Business Council, centered on Libya’s plans to launch a second upstream licensing round, positioning licensing continuity as a cornerstone of the country’s strategy to sustain production and attract long-term investment. Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas, Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, said strong global interest in the current licensing round – launched in 2025, with results expected shortly – has reinforced confidence in maintaining a regular, structured approach to acreage offerings. He also highlighted parallel initiatives targeting marginal fields, unconventional resources and underexplored acreage.