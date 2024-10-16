Liberia’s campaign for a seat on the United Nations Security Council Non-Permanent (UNSC) is on an unstoppable path and irreversible course, according to the Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, Dr. Ibrahim Nyei. Speaking at the regular press briefing held at the Ministry of Information on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Dr. Nyei expressed confidence that Liberia will secure the coveted non-permanent seat when elections are held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in June 2025.

Addressing recent media reports suggesting that Liberia had lost the bid to Somalia, Dr. Nyie clarified that these reports were misleading and inaccurate. He explained that Somalia had won the seat for the 2025-2026 term, while Liberia is campaigning for the 2026-2027 term. “Our campaign is for the 2026-2027 seat, not the 2025-2026 seat. We are fully prepared, and we are winning this seat,” Dr. Nyei asserted. Dr. Nyei further disclosed that Liberia’s candidacy has been formally endorsed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU). This significant regional support, he noted, is a testament to Liberia's growing leadership role within Africa and on the global stage. “We are proud to have the full backing of ECOWAS and the AU.

This endorsement demonstrates the trust and confidence that our regional bodies have placed in Liberia’s ability to contribute meaningfully to international peace and security,” Dr. Nyei said. With 193 member countries in the United Nations, Liberia will need approximately 128 votes to secure the non-permanent seat on the Security Council. Dr. Nyei expressed optimism about achieving this target, emphasizing that Liberia’s diplomatic efforts are focused on building strong coalitions and gaining the necessary support from other member states. “We are in an excellent position, and our diplomatic engagements have been yielding positive results,” he stated.

In addition to its bid for the UNSC Non-Permanent, Liberia is also actively seeking to strengthen its role in other United Nations organs. Dr. Nyei revealed that the government is pursuing candidacies for key positions within various UN bodies, including the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and other specialized agencies. “Our aim is not only to win a seat on the Security Council Non-Permanent seat but also to expand Liberia’s influence and participation across multiple UN organs. We are determined to play a more active role in shaping global policies that align with our national and regional interests,” he added.

Dr. Nyei also took the opportunity to highlight the achievements of the Liberian delegation at the recently concluded 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. He emphasized the significance of Liberia’s engagements with key international partners and multilateral institutions during the Assembly, noting that these interactions have further boosted Liberia’s global standing and reinforced its campaign for the UNSC non-permanent seat. “Our delegation made tremendous progress at the UNGA. We had fruitful discussions with our counterparts from different regions, and we received assurances of support for our candidacy. Liberia’s voice is being heard loud and clear on the international stage,” Dr. Nyei remarked.

He also underscored Liberia’s commitment to the core principles of the United Nations, including the promotion of international peace, security, and sustainable development. Dr. Nyei reiterated that Liberia’s campaign for the UNSC non-permanent seat is rooted in its dedication to these values and its desire to contribute to global efforts aimed at addressing pressing challenges such as conflict resolution, climate change, and human rights.

As Liberia continues its campaign for the 2026-2027 term on the UN Security Council Non-Permanent, Dr. Nyei assured the public that the government will maintain transparency and keep the nation informed about the progress of its diplomatic efforts. He called on all Liberians to unite behind this important national cause, noting that winning the UNSC non-permanent seat would be a historic achievement for the country and a source of pride for every citizen. “We are on an irreversible course, and we are confident that Liberia will emerge victorious. This campaign is not just about the government; it is about the people of Liberia, and we will continue to work hard to secure this victory,” Dr. Nyei concluded.