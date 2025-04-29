The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that on Thursday, April 24, 2025, it received a high-level, eight-member Technical Assessment Team from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission. The team was in Liberia to evaluate the country’s proposed facilities and overall preparedness to host one of the permanent headquarters of ECOWAS institutions to include the West Africa Health Organization (WAHO), the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Center (EYSDC) or Water Resources Coordination Centre (WRCC). Welcoming the delegation on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Dr. Ibrahim Nyei, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed Liberia’s enthusiasm and readiness to host the ECOWAS institutions. Dr. Nyei reaffirmed that Liberia possesses the capacity, infrastructure, and political commitment necessary to successfully host WAHO, the EYSDC, and the Water Resources Coordination Centre (WRCC).

According to a communication from the ECOWAS Commission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the mission aims to assess the proposed premises and other logistical and institutional arrangements for hosting the ECOWAS agencies. The delegation’s visit follows Liberia’s formal submission of a bid in March 2025 in response to a call from the ECOWAS Commission inviting member states to submit applications to host institutions being relocated from countries that have withdrawn from the regional body. Liberia’s application underscores its growing stature in regional affairs and its steadfast commitment to advancing the vision and objectives of ECOWAS, Deputy Minister Nyei noted. The Technical Assessment Team, led by Mr. Seydou Kassoury Bangoura, Director of Administration and General Services at the ECOWAS Commission, conducted its evaluation over a four-day period, concluding on April 27, 2025. The relocation of WAHO and the EYSDC follows the withdrawal of Burkina Faso—the former host country—along with Niger and Mali from ECOWAS. The Government of Liberia remains optimistic about the outcome of the assessment and reiterates its commitment to supporting ECOWAS' mission of fostering integration, development, and stability across West Africa.