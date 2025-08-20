The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has officially embarked on the development of its new five-year strategic plan, designed to align closely with the Government of Liberia’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Acting Finance and Development Planning Minister, Hon. Anthony G. Myers, who also serves as Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs, said the plan will serve as a roadmap to strengthen the Ministry’s role as the steward of Liberia’s national development strategy.

“This new plan will build on the lessons of the 2019–2023 strategic framework, looking at what worked, what fell short, and what needs to be scaled up or reformed,” Minister Myers explained. “The overall goal of the MFDP for the next five years is to strengthen the capacity of our workforce so that we can effectively deliver on our core mandate.”

He emphasized that a refreshed approach is necessary due to the many changes in the Ministry’s functions and mandate since its merger with the Ministry of Planning&Economic Affairs in 2013.

“A lot has changed administratively, legally, and regulatorily.

We now need a strategic perspective that allows us to better coordinate, facilitate, and implement the ARREST Agenda over the next five years,” he noted.

Earlier at the launch, Deputy Finance Minister for Administration, Hon. Bill McGill Jones, outlined the planning process and urged full participation from departmental heads and unit leaders.

“Sit with the core planning team and consultants, share your priorities, and ensure your voice is part of this process,” he said. “As a team, our focus must remain on improving the lives of all Liberians, addressing challenges such as poverty, unemployment, weak infrastructure, and limited access to quality education and healthcare.”

The new strategic plan will not only align with national priorities under the ARREST Agenda but also reinforce the MFDP’s central role in shaping inclusive growth and sustainable development across Liberia.

The launch brought together Deputy Ministers, Assistant Ministers, Directors, and Assistant Directors from across the Ministry, symbolizing a unified step toward a stronger and more responsive MFDP.