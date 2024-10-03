The Minister of Foreign Affairs and dean of the cabinet, Hon. Sara Beysolow-Nyanti arrived in Brussels, Belgium for a one day working session. According to a Dispatch from Brussels, Minister Beysolow Nyanti met with several high-level EU officials, including Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships, E.U Permanent Representative for Human Rights Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Global Issues, Simon Mordue, Director-General C. Vitcheva of Directorate Fisheries and Maritime Affairs and 27 EU Ambassadors or their representatives in an informal meeting of the EU Peace and Security Council. Amongst issues discussed was enhancing Liberia-EU relations through the ‘’ARREST AGENDA’’, Liberia’s Bid for the Non-Permanent Seat at the United Nation Security Council and the need to reinforce EU-Liberia efforts to promote bilateralism and multilateralism aimed at strengthening economic cooperation.

During the discussions, Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen announced a package for Liberia in the amount of Euros108 million in the areas of Direct Budget support, Gender base violence, public private partnership, among others. She thanked the government of Liberia for the support in mutual areas including, Human rights, rule of law, Ukraine- Russia crisis, women empowerment, democratic transformation and the role Liberia is playing in the region regarding peace and security especially noting Liberia’s leadership on efforts with the MRU. Minister Nyanti expressed gratitude to the European Union on behalf of President H.E. Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr, and the Liberian people for their ongoing partnership and extended congratulations to Madam Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as President of the European Commission by the European Parliament.

The Foreign Minister communicated the existence of the partnership which goes back to the 1970s when Liberia signed the ACP-EU agreement and further highlighted the government current priority areas under the ‘’ARREST AGENDA’’ launched by H.E Joseph N. Boakai Sr. on march 21st 2024. She stressed the importance of mutual collaboration and shared values, highlighting, Climate diplomacy, and Liberia’s Bid for the Non-Permanent Seat at the United Nation Security Council amongst other things. Minister Nyanti seeks the opportunity to inform EU member states' ambassadors about regional developments concerning the strengthening of the Mano River Union for collective security purposes and sought support from the member states. The EU leaders in every meeting stressed the importance of Liberia’s role in peace and security in the region and congratulated the Foreign Minister on the bold steps being taken.

Currently, The EU supports Liberia's development through two primary financial frameworks: The Global Gateway and the Multiannual Indicative Program focus on key areas such as infrastructure, rule of law, direct budget support, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), maritime security, national fisheries, and aquaculture, Democratic participation and transparent democracy, elections, Women’s rights, etc. Minister Nyanti was accompanied by Mr Johnnie F. Fallah Chargé d'affaires Embassy of Liberia and Senve Darlington Tehmeh, Minister-Counselor for Public Affairs, Embassy of Liberia. As part of her visit, Minister Nyanti met with diplomatic staff at the Liberian Embassy in Brussels, and appreciated them for their services and urged them to continue working in the best interests of the nation.