The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Wednesday, March 12, 2025 as the “109th Decoration Day” and it is to be observed throughout the Republic of Liberia as a National Holiday. According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation is in consonance with an Act of the Legislature, which was passed on October 24, 1916 declaring the Second Wednesday in March of each year as “Decoration Day” to be observed as a Public Holiday. The Proclamation says realizing that important events of heroes and heroines in the history of our Nation, their deeds and invaluable contributions should be a constant reminder to the citizens and youths of our land to inspire them to larger measures of service and patriotism. The Proclamation states that it is befitting that a day be set aside to celebrate the memory of all those who have died, thereby keeping alive the love and hope that binds citizens and families and the residents of our country.

The Ministry of Education being cognizant of the day, agrees to observe this occasion, through specially planned programs to further raise awareness amongst the population on the deeds and contributions of great men and women and their loved ones, through a parade by students, government officials, staff of the Ministry of Education, etc., to the graves of the late President William V.S. Tubman, the state cenotaph of the pioneers and an educator, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion on Ashmun Street, as well as a procession to Warren Street to the grave of the late President Daniel B. Warner and onto the Palm Grove Cemetery on Center Street to the grave of the late Presidents Joseph Jenkins Roberts. The Presidential Proclamation further states that an indoor program commemorating the day, will be held at the Providence Baptist Church on Broad and Ashmun Streets commencing at ten o’ clock ante meridian, followed by parade and laying of wreaths on the tomb sites of selected past Presidents, the pioneers and Educators with His Excellency, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia leading the array of government officials and students along with education stakeholders to grace these occasions. The Proclamation calls on ministries, agencies, local and international organizations and the general public to join the Ministry of Education to organize and execute appropriate programs to make the day meaningful. The Proclamation also orders that the National Ensign be flown from at Half-Staff from all public buildings, Military Camps and private residences from 6 o’clock ante meridian to 6 o’clock post meridian.