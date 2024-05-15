The President of the Republic of Liberia His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Friday, May 17, 2024, as “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a Working Holiday.

The Proclamation calls on all Government ministries, agencies, business houses, national and International ICT organizations concerned, as well as Telecommunication Companies and Internet Services providers to cooperate with the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in executing appropriate programs befitting the occasion.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, World Telecommunication Day has been celebrated annually since May 17, 1969, to mark the founding of International Communication Union (ITU) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention on May 17, 1865.

The Proclamation further adds that the ITU is comprised of 192 Member States and over 700 sector members and is the specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) responsible to facilitate development of telecommunications and ICT services globally.

The Proclamation stresses that the Government of Liberia being a founding member of the ITU shall support and uphold rules and procedures laid down by the world body.

The Proclamation stresses that the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, will join member states of ITU to celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day on May 17, 2024, under the theme: “Digital Innovative for Sustainable Development.”

The celebration is intended to support plans of the international Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) which is geared towards building competencies in ICT, especially of women, girls and physically challenged individuals through the promotion of equitable access to opportunities provided by ICT.

The Proclamation is in consonance with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution (A/RES/60/252), adopted in May 2006, requiring that World Information Society Day shall be celebrated on the 17th of May every year.

In November 2006, the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Antalya, Turkey, decided to celebrate both events on May 17 as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

The Proclamation furthers that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) was founded in 1934 replacing the International Telegraph Convention of 1865 for the purpose of helping member states of the Union to harmonize their policies, bridge technological differences, foster inter-operability of networks, harness the full potential of information and communication technologies (ICTs) for economic and social advancement.