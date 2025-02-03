President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the champions and participants of the 2024/2025 National County Sports Meet. The tournament, which concluded yesterday, February 2, showcased outstanding talent, determination, and sportsmanship across multiple athletic disciplines.

Lofa County emerged as the football and basketball champions, while Grand Bassa County claimed victory in the kickball category.

President Boakai, who officially launched the tournament on January 12, 2025, at the Momo Taweh Stadium in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County, emphasized the vital role of sports in fostering national unity, youth development, and social cohesion. He commended all participating counties for their dedication and resilience throughout the competition.

On Sunday evening, the victorious teams from Lofa and Grand Bassa visited the President to present their trophies.

Addressing the athletes, President Boakai lauded them for their achievements and reaffirmed his Administration’s commitment to advancing sports in Liberia. He encouraged all Liberians to embrace the spirit of unity and healthy competition that the tournament embodies.

As Liberia’s premier sporting event, the National County Sports Meet, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, serves as a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and to inspire future generations.

This year’s tournament featured football, kickball, and basketball, garnered strong support from sponsors, including Winners Incorporated, APM Terminals, Orange GSM Company and others.

President Boakai assured that he remains committed to nurturing Liberia’s sporting culture and ensuring that sports continues to be a unifying force for the nation.