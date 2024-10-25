The Liberian President stated that as the people of Austria celebrate this great day, he looks forward to collaborate in strengthening the bilateral relations and to enhance the bonds of friendship between the two governments and peoples. He expressed his government desire to collaborate with the Austrian government in areas such as agriculture, education, roads, energy and tourism for the mutual benefit of the two nations and people. President Boakai then extend best wishes for His Excellency personal well being as well as for the people of Austria sustained prosperity and continued happiness.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has conveyed a message of congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of Austria on the occasion commemorating that country’s National Day on October 26, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to His Excellency Mr. Alexander Vor Der Bellen, President of the Republic of Austria, President Boakai extended sincere congratulations to the Government and People of Austria on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and in his own name.

