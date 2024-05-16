The President of the Republic of Liberia His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name extended warmest felicitations to His Majesty King Harald V, the Government, and people of the of Kingdom of Norway on the occasion marking the celebration of the constitutional Day of that great country on May 17, 2024.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai stressed that as the people of Norway commemorate this significant event, he reflects with appreciation the enduring relations between the two nations which have led to Norway’s invaluable support for Liberia’s developmental aspirations across pivotal sectors such as energy, security, and forest management.

He expressed his earnest desire that under his administration, these relations will further evolve to encompass collaborative ventures for the benefits between our respective peoples.

President Boakai then extended his sincere best wishes for the His Majesty King Harald V well-being, and for the continued peace and prosperity of the Royal family and the people of Norway.