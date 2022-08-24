The Prime Minister, Dr Moeketsi Majoro says considering the COVID-19 infections and hospitalisation in the last few months, the Cabinet has decided to move the country from Blue Code Colour Stage to the Green Code Colour Stage.

Dr Majoro announced this when addressing the nation on national television on Monday.

Moving to the Green Code Colour Stage, the Prime Minister said Social Risk Determination and Mitigation Measures allow schools, churches, initiation school’s entertainment Industry, political gatherings social or family gatherings and weddings to fully operate without COVID-19 restrictions, adding that all sports events are permitted with spectators.

Moreover, he said international travel is permitted, noting that as of Monday midnight, COVID-19 vaccination is not a must, however saying people can choose to get vaccinated.

He further advised the nation to consider holding funerals in the morning, saying such services can be completed within 3 hours thus not later than 10:00 am.

Dr Majoro said under Economic Risk Determination and Mitigation Measures, textile Manufacturing (Labour intensive) and other manufacturing industries, public transport, mining and massive construction projects, and health services among others are permitted to operate fully.

Lesotho has been under Blue Code Colour Stage for several months with limited services operations and now with the Green Code Colour Stage, all COVID-19 restrictions have been removed.