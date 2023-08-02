The Econet Telcom Lesotho through the Higher Life Foundation bid farewell to three students who will be studying in the United States of America at the event held in Maseru on Tuesday.

The students are ‘Mapalo Esther Tlhonolofatso Makwaza, Katleho Pule, and Moliehi Seipati who will leave the Mountain Kingdom on August, 08.

They will pursue their studies at the University of Oklahoma, Swarthmore College in Philadelphia and Luther College respectively.

The Econet Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dennis Plaatjies said Higher Life Foundation has been investing in human capital to build thriving individuals, communities and sustainable livelihoods for over 25 years and has impacted the lives of Basotho for 12 years.

He iterated that the foundation is currently focusing on four key pillars; Education Support, Leadership and Lifelong Development, Institutions (Children’s Homes) and Additional Opportunities for Higher Life Foundation Fellows.

He said the foundation is investing in a thriving Africa where every person finds their vocation and is empowered to develop their communities for economic prosperity.

“Over 1616 scholars have benefitted from Higher Life Foundation Lesotho scholarships since 2011 and we are extremely proud as Econet Telecom,” he stressed.

The Principal Secretary of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education and Training, Dr John Oliphant said he is impressed with ETL’s initiative of investing in the education of Basotho youth.

He noted that education is essential, saying these students will later contribute to the development of the country.

He therefore wished them well in their new journey, saying they are not only representing their families but also the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Speaking on behalf of the students,Katleho Pule said they achieved this through God.

Pule noted that Higher Life Foundation support is unmatched, noting that it has always been supportive from an early stage of their education.

She therefore expressed gratitude, to the Higher Life Foundation for helping them achieve their dreams.