Control Risks Group Holdings Ltd


Leading global specialist risk consultancy 'CONTROL RISKS' (www.ControlRisks.com), and their partner 'OXFORD ECONOMICS AFRICA' have hosted an online press conference to launch the eighth edition of the Africa Risk-Reward Index (ARRI) themed “Opportunity through adversity”. The Africa Risk-Reward Index – produced jointly by Control Risks and Oxford Economics Africa – is an authoritative guide for policy makers, business leaders and investors that illustrates the evolution of the investment landscape in major African markets and provides a grounded, longer-term outlook of key trends shaping investment in these economies. The eighth edition of the Africa Risk-Reward Index is released at a time of geopolitical fragmentation and recent external shocks that will have a sustained impact on the African continent. Although a polarised world poses serious risks for Africa, the continent has proved resilient time and time again, presenting significant opportunities. For African countries and investors, the time is now.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Control Risks Group Holdings Ltd.