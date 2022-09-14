South Sudanese financial institution Kush Bank has signed a second deal at the fifth edition of South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2022 (https://bit.ly/3A1hgvV) , further enhancing the institution’s growth plans across the South Sudanese market. The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed with Orus Consulting, is aimed at strengthening both parties’ investment efforts across the country, ushering in a new era of energy sector growth driven by the country’s private sector.

The MoU was signed by Kush Bank (https://bit.ly/3BFvhl1) Acting CEO, Ryan O’Grady, and Orus Consulting Managing Partner, Akol Nyok, Akol Dok, on the second day of SSOP 2022 in Juba. Aimed at improving investment across multiple sectors in South Sudan as well as regional markets, the deal will see both Kush Bank and Orus Consulting expand current efforts to provide and promote investment in the country, while encouraging other private and indigenous companies to seize opportunities across the emerging market.

“We have just signed a deal to cooperate and promote investment in South Sudan, regional and international markets. The biggest thing we have as indigenous companies, both Kush Bank and Orus Consulting are indigenous companies, is that we don’t promote the energy sector in South Sudan. So, we are going to work together to promote opportunities in the energy, agriculture and telecommunications sectors,” Akol Dok told the Energy Capital&Power team.

For Kush Bank, the MoU demonstrates the financial institution’s efforts to improve financing across multiple sectors in South Sudan, while for Orus Consulting, signals a new era of investment commitments on the back of private sector collaboration.