The project partners on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG development – situated on the maritime border of Senegal and Mauritania – have started commercial operations. The Gimi FLNG vessel – owned by maritime infrastructure company Golar LNG and situated at the project site – reached its Commercial Operating Date (COD) in June 2025, signaling the start of a 20-year Lease and Operating Agreement.

Spearheaded by energy majors Kosmos Energy and bp (operator), alongside Petrosen and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures – the respective national oil companies of Senegal and Mauritania – the GTA project represents one of the lowest-cost greenfield projects in the world. The project achieved first LNG production in February 2025, with the maiden LNG cargo lifted in April 2025. According to Kosmos Energy, COD comes as the partners currently load a fourth cargo, with plans to export a fifth at the start of Q3. Kosmos Energy is a Diamond Sponsor of African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies, taking place September 29 to October 3, 2025, in Cape Town.

The first major offshore LNG project in the broader MSGBC region, GTA is expected to unlock more than 15 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas resources. The project reached a final investment decision (FID) in 2018, with the respective governments of Senegal and Mauritania declaring that the project is of “strategic national importance” in 2021. To date, the project partners have ramped up production volumes to a level equivalent to the annual contracted volumes of approximately 2.4 million tons per annum (mtpa). This represents 90% of the nameplate capacity of 2.7 mtpa. A second phase is also planned, which seeks to double production capacity to over 5 mtpa. Focus has now shifted to phase two FID, which will largely depend on continued cross-border cooperation, regulatory alignment and additional investment.

Beyond GTA, Kosmos Energy holds a strong presence across Africa. The company is engaged in upstream oil exploration, production and development, with a focus on unlocking the continent’s deepwater assets. In Equatorial Guinea, the company is working towards increasing oil production through well work and drilling. Alongside its project partners, Kosmos Energy recently completed an infill drilling program on the Ceiba and Okume fields and is now working to reprocess existing seismic data with modern technology to high-grade future infill drilling potential. In Ghana, the company has pledged $2 billion in upstream operations. The funding is expected to be allocated to expanding exploration, improving infrastructure and driving technology development to boost efficiency in the upstream sector. Kosmos Energy currently holds stakes in the country’s Jubilee and TEN fields.

Looking ahead, these developments are expected to unlock significant benefits for the countries in which Kosmos Energy operates. By unlocking greater value from Africa’s deepwater oil and gas basins, the company is enhancing revenue generation, job creation and broader economic growth in Africa. Kosmos Energy’s AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 sponsorship reflects its commitment to monetizing Africa’s deepwater resources. As the largest event of its kind on the continent, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 takes place under a mandate to make energy poverty history. The event convenes stakeholders - from global investors and project developers to technologies providers and service firms – to engage in dialogue and sign deals.