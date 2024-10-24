Top officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kampala visited farmers and agribusinesses in northern Uganda. Through the STAR Project at the International Trade Centre (ITC), these small businesses have worked to fortify themselves against climate change.

Representatives from Uganda's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, along with the STAR Project team, joined the visited to Lira District on 15 and 16 October 2024.

The delegation met local officials, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and a business support organization. They discussed the STAR project’s progress in working with businesses to identify market segments, improve branding and packaging, and address the climate change challenges.

Lira is one of 10 districts where the STAR project is working. Sixty small businesses are in the STAR project, 12 of them in Lira.

‘We are very pleased with the progress we have witnessed and the tangible impact the STAR Project is having on local SMEs and producer groups,’ said Heejo Choi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. ‘It is encouraging to see how these businesses are strengthening their position in the market while enhancing their ability to withstand environmental challenges.’

The team visited TUA Uganda SMC Limited, which makes cassava flour; Keri Naturals SMC Ltd, a shea butter enterprise; and Youth For Life Tree Planting Ltd, an oilseed company. The delegation also visited the Odongowee Youth Group, where ITC is collaborating with World Vision, to train them in climate-smart agriculture and farm planning.

The project focuses on producer groups, as they are the starting point of the value chain. The training covers crop diversification and intercropping, the use of drought-resistant or improved seed varieties, and efficient water management. Additionally, the project has conducted pre-season planning, enabling farmers to consider weather forecasts and other data to make informed decisions.

During the visits, the businesses shared how the STAR Project has made them more competitive while building their resilience against natural disasters, mainly drought and flood. Through the project, these businesses grew and adapted to the challenges posed by climate change, a key objective of the project.

The delegation also visited the Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (NgettaZARDI), part of the National Agricultural Research Organization. NgettaZARDI conducts agricultural research, develops innovative solutions, and provides technical assistance to farmer groups to promote sustainable agriculture. Discussions focused on how the project has strengthened their strategy, governance structure and performance measurement. Recently, STAR has provided training and coaching on gender-sensitive disaster risk management, so business support organizations can better support farmers groups. The STAR Project aims to strengthen groups like NgettaZARDI to more effectively support farmers and businesses who work with shea, cassava, and oilseed. The project aims to provide improved services and inputs, such as agricultural extension servcies and drought-resistant, or pest-tolerant seeds.