Konya Agriculture Fair(https://apo-opa.co/3UzjTB7), the largest agriculture fair in Türkiye is preparing to bring together the agricultural sector for the 20th time on March 5-9, 2024. Organized in Konya, which is the country’s agricultural capital, the fair offers the latest technological products to farmers and agricultural professionals. It is attracting great interest from various regions of the world, including North America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Near Asia.

The giant event, one of the few agricultural fairs in the world, will showcase all agricultural machinery products, from tractors to tillage machines, and harvesters to livestock equipment. Exhibitors are mainly manufacturers, dealers, distributors, and various service providers, while visitors are business people, academics, and various other industry partners.

Fourth in Europe for agricultural machinery

Türkiye, which is advantageous in terms of agricultural production with its climate and ecological characteristics, makes a difference in its machinery industry with its advanced engineering skills, improved facilities and sub-industry, and rapid adaptation to international developments. The Konya Agriculture Fair will give an opportunity to see the latest developments and a wide range of products, establish business contacts in Türkiye, and follow the market trends in the agricultural machinery sector.

Reflecting its success in agricultural production to agricultural machinery, Türkiye has shown a significant development in the production of agricultural machinery, especially in the last decade, and ranked fourth in Europe with the total production value of the sector.

Türkiye’s largest agriculture fair

The 20th Konya Agriculture Fair, also known as Agriculture, Agricultural Mechanization and Field Technologies Fair, is organized by Tüyap Exhibitions Group in cooperation with the Turkish Agricultural Equipment and Machinery Manufacturers Association (TARMAKBİR). Konya Agriculture Fair, which holds the title of being the largest agriculture fair in Türkiye in terms of exhibitors, professional visitors, and the size of its exhibition area, welcomed 389 companies from 14 countries, 235.195 visitors from 83 countries and visitors from 81 cities of Türkiye in 5 days last year.

Konya Agriculture Fair will last for 5 days and except for the last day, can be visited from 9:30 am to 06:00 pm. It will end at 05:00 pm on the last day.

