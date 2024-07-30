KONE (www.KONE.eg), a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Loay Dajani as the Managing Director for KONE Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (KMTA). With over 25 years of extensive experience and a proven track record of success, Dajani joins KONE from ABB, a pioneering technology leader in electrification and automation, where he spent 18 years in various leadership roles.

Dajani brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to KONE, having held numerous senior positions throughout his career. His leadership is expected to further elevate KONE’s operations and enhance its market presence in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region.

“We are delighted to welcome Loay Dajani as the new Managing Director for KONE Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Loay is a highly esteemed addition to KONE, and his appointment signals our continued commitment to being the premier partner for our customers in the region,” said Samer Halabi Executive Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa -KONE Corporation. "The Middle East, Turkey, and Africa are critically important regions for KONE, and we are confident that under Loay's leadership, we will continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers in these dynamic markets.”

“I am honored to join KONE and lead our efforts in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa,” said Loay Dajani. “Under my leadership, safety remains our utmost priority for our employees, partners, and users. Our aim is clear: we strive to be the number one partner for our customers in every market we operate. This commitment reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional value and service, ensuring that we meet and exceed the expectations of our clients while upholding the highest safety standards. Moreover, we are committed to advancing sustainability and driving modernization efforts across our solutions, aiming to enhance the efficiency and environmental performance of urban infrastructure.”

Dajani expressed his enthusiasm for his new role stating, “I am energized by the values that define KONE: dedication to exceptional service, collaboration, and a positive mindset. Our focus remains steadfast on serving our customers better, building on our successes, and effectively communicating every step of the way. Together, we’re ready to take experiences to new heights.”

Under Dajani’s leadership, KONE is well-positioned to guide its operations in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa towards continued growth and success. One of Dajani’s primary strategic objectives is to make KONE a great place to work, focusing on attracting top talent and promoting diversity and inclusion within the company.

KONE is confident that Dajani’s appointment will usher in a new era of growth and innovation for the company in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. With his strong leadership skills and commitment to excellence, KONE is poised to continue delivering exceptional solutions and services to its customers across the region.

