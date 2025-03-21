Kirsty Coventry, the first woman, African, and youngest of the candidates, has emerged victorious as the tenth President of the Olympic Committee. Some may argue this outcome was predictable, given that Thomas Bach had selected her as his successor. While Bach's endorsement played a pivotal role, something else must have influenced those who decided to place their bet on her in the first round of voting, an outcome that many of the most experienced Olympic commentators deemed impossible. Coventry secured 49 votes out of 97, followed by Samaranch with 28 votes, with the others far behind.

AGE During an interview we organized for colleagues worldwide, she said: "First and foremost, I would have loved to be the youngest-ever candidate, but most of you know that our founder, Pierre de Coubertin, was actually the youngest at age 33, so I've got a good decade on him, which I'm proud of. But really, it’s a great honour to be in this race.”

WHAT HAPPENED? She was right, but why such a landslide of votes so quickly? Several factors could have contributed to this. One possibility lies in the events of recent months. The traditional IOC world may have been somewhat shaken by a new development: four of the seven candidates are presidents of international federations and ex officio members - meaning they are members as long as they remain in office. This special, yet temporary, membership was introduced in the 1990s.

THE PAST Juan Antonio Samaranch, then IOC president, had accepted the persistent request of Primo Nebiolo, who had also created the ASOIF, to bring them into the Olympic family. To appease him, Samaranch granted the request, and the ex officio title prevented Nebiolo from running for the IOC presidency. This year, however, the interpretation of the rule has changed, though the curious procedure remains: if one of these ex officio candidates had won, they would have had to undergo a new vote to be accepted as an individual member.

THE ASSAULT The sudden surge of support for these four presidents seems to have caused some unease within the Olympic family. Each one is a highly capable leader with a proven track record in their respective fields. While their opinions and projects were closely scrutinized, they struggled to make a significant impact. Had any of them won, it could have potentially undermined the foundations of the current Olympic structure. However, their candidacies will likely spark positive reflections, as collaboration with international federations will need to grow more closely and transparently, especially during such challenging times. Let’s hope that any negative sentiments do not leave lasting damage; it would be unfortunate because the world of sports needs its finest leaders right now.

UBUNTU PHILOSOPHY Kirsty has consistently stated that she follows the principles of the Ubuntu philosophy, which prioritizes collectivism over individualism. Ubuntu asserts that society shapes our humanity: “I am because we are.” This is a guiding principle that will be tested in the coming months and years, especially in the often individualistic world of sports management. A woman’s practical approach to interpersonal relationships may prove especially valuable, and it will be fascinating to watch her navigate this new chapter.

ANOTHER REASON The majority of IOC members also made a decision based on the age issue, which dictates retirement at 70. While this rule is outdated and no longer justified, it could have posed a problem had a candidate in their sixties been elected. At the same time, this decision demonstrates that the Olympic family is open to youth and women. The fact that Coventry was elected in the first round, with Samaranch securing a clear second place over other candidates, indicates that 80% of members opted for an internal solution. Even the athletes bypassed the programs of the federal presidents - a noteworthy trend.

We can only say that the novelty is intriguing, it can bring many new and positive things, but there will certainly be severe obstacles to overcome. Kirsty has always told us: "You have to know how to organize yourself in every circumstance, even those that are not easy to predict." She also promised us to respect the work of journalists and her first act, when she accepted our invitation, demonstrated this to us. Now we must continue on that path.