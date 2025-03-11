The World Bank Task Team concluded its first implementation support mission to Kenya, aimed at kick-starting the Kenya Health Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Resilience (HEPPR) Project under the regional HEPRRP program.
The mission included field visits to key agencies such as the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), the National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL), and the Kenya Biovax Institute (KBI) to assess project readiness and compliance with signed agreements. Discussions focused on work plan reviews, procurement processes, and addressing potential implementation challenges.
This visit reaffirms the World Bank's commitment to strengthening Kenya's healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, ensuring effective emergency preparedness and resilience.