Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, on 29 October 2025, held a consultative meeting with the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury, Dr Chris Kiptoo, to deliberate on key priority areas aimed at accelerating the realisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The discussions that took place at Treasury building centred on securing sustainable budgetary support for strategic health programmes designed to enhance service delivery, improve efficiency, and ensure the long-term sustainability of national health initiatives.

Dr Oluga outlined several priority areas, including strengthening national referral services, ensuring consistent supply of essential medicines and health technologies, supporting blood transfusion services, advancing medical research and innovation, and boosting local vaccine production.

He further emphasised the need for adequate and predictable financing to complete ongoing health infrastructure projects, maintain the supply of critical health commodities, and support operations across health facilities. The PS noted that budgetary constraints and declining donor support continue to affect the smooth running of referral hospitals, research institutions, and community health programmes.

Both Principal Secretaries reaffirmed their commitment to aligning financial planning with national health priorities, underscoring the importance of health financing reforms, digital transformation, and investment in the health workforce to strengthen accountability and improve access to quality healthcare for all Kenyans.

Through this coordinated approach, the government aims to fortify the health system, protect citizens from the burden of high medical costs, and deliver on the promise of Universal Health Coverage for every Kenyan.

Dr Oluga was accompanied by Chief Executive Officers and Heads of Directorates and Departments from the State Department for Medical Services, highlighting the Ministry’s collective commitment to advancing sustainable health-sector financing and ensuring equitable, people-centred healthcare nationwide.