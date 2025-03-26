Last evening marked official launch of activities leading to the World Health Expo Nairobi 2025 (WHX2025), a groundbreaking platform, organized in partnership with Informa Markets and line ministries that will position Kenya as a continental leader in healthcare transformation.
Speaking during the launch, Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni noted that the WHX2025 scheduled for October 2025,is a catalyst for innovation, investment, and partnerships that will accelerate our journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
"With the support of key stakeholders—health professionals, investors, and innovators, this landmark expo will showcase cutting-edge solutions, drive strategic collaborations, and unlock Kenya’s healthcare potential." Said the PS.
Among the key speakers at the event was Cabinet Secretary,Ministry of East Africa Community Hon. Beatrice Askul.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.