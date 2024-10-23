Principal Secretary for the State Department of Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, has announced the establishment of County Multi-Sectoral Steering Committees to oversee the implementation of the Social Health Authority (SHA) program across the country.

These committees will include representatives from County Executive Committees (CECs), National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs), the Kenya Health Federation (KHF), and the Social Health Authority, with CECs chairing to ensure efficient operations at the grassroots level.

Mr. Kimtai highlighted the importance of collaboration between national and county governments, stating that the involvement of key stakeholders strengthens the commitment to quality healthcare for all Kenyans. The committees will monitor service delivery at registered health facilities to ensure access for everyone. He also emphasized the role of Community Health Promoters (CHPs) in household registration which is vital for healthcare access.

The SHA program has registered over 13 million Kenyans and is set for further expansion, supported by the Digital Health Authority’s efforts to digitize the system. To enhance efficiency, the DHA has distributed 5,000 tablets to health facilities, with plans to distribute an additional 65,000 tablets.

Mr. Kimtai reiterated that the success of the SHA program depends on ongoing collaboration with County Governments, KHF, FBOs, and other stakeholders.

The event was attended by key officials, including Ms. Khatra Ali, Director of Health at the Council of Governors, SHA CEO Mr. Elijah Wachira, Health CEC Caucus Chair Mr. Kibiwott, Coastal region County Commissioners, and CECs among others.