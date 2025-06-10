The Ministry of Health is advancing discussions with Aga Khan University Hospital on potential collaboration in key areas including medical education, research, and capacity building for county health personnel in the effective utilisation of medical equipment.

This was the focus of a meeting held today at Afya House, Nairobi, where the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, hosted the Chief Executive Officer of Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr Rashid Khalani.

Dr Oluga commended the institution for its continued support to the national health system, noting its role in complementing government efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

“If we have a united effort, we build a better healthcare system that serves our people effectively and efficiently,” stated Dr Oluga.

The meeting also explored the introduction of a unified digital yellow fever certification card to improve verification processes and facilitate access to travel-related services.

Also present was the Director of Partnerships at Aga Khan University Hospital, Ms Pauline Ngatia.